✕ Close Watch excruciating exchange as Boris Johnson dodges Partygate questions 17 times

Boris Johnson will lose the support of at least two cabinet ministers if he is fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws, according to a report.

Allies of the prime minister have said that he will not resign if he is handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for attending parties in Downing Street.

But a source close to a member of the cabinet told The Times: “If he gets an FPN he’ll have to go. How can you have a prime minister who has been found guilty of breaking the law?”

A minister and ally of another cabinet member said his position would be made “extremely difficult” if police found he had broken regulations.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss will meet with EU officials to seek agreement over how to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal.

The foreign secretary said a settlement of the fraught issue would allow both sides to “focus on external issues” such as the Ukraine crisis.