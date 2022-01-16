✕ Close Johnson has ‘lost moral authority to lead’ and ‘must go’, says Starmer

Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle in a “clear-out” at No 10 while drawing up a raft of new policies to get voters back on-side, as he scrambles to stop his premiership from being engulfed by the mounting Partygate scandal.

After sources told The Independent that Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and private secretary Martin Reynolds could be forced out under a plan named Operation Save Big Dog, The Sunday Times now reports that a further plan named Operation Red Meat could see the BBC licence fee frozen, military involvement in the Channel crossings effort, and a “booze ban” in No 10.

It comes as a sixth Tory MP, former children’s minister Tim Loughton, called on the prime minister to resign as a result of his “obfuscation, prevarication and evasion” in handling the row. A ConservativeHome poll indicated a majority of Tory Party members now wish for the same outcome.

Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has asked Cabinet secretary Simon Case to provide “urgent” answers about “unprecedented” allegations that No 10 staff were pressured to delete evidence of illegal parties in Downing Street.