Boris Johnson news - live: PM ‘planning No 10 clear-out’ as sixth Tory MP calls for resignation over Partygate
Majority of Tory Party members want PM to resign, poll suggests
Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle in a “clear-out” at No 10 while drawing up a raft of new policies to get voters back on-side, as he scrambles to stop his premiership from being engulfed by the mounting Partygate scandal.
After sources told The Independent that Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and private secretary Martin Reynolds could be forced out under a plan named Operation Save Big Dog, The Sunday Times now reports that a further plan named Operation Red Meat could see the BBC licence fee frozen, military involvement in the Channel crossings effort, and a “booze ban” in No 10.
It comes as a sixth Tory MP, former children’s minister Tim Loughton, called on the prime minister to resign as a result of his “obfuscation, prevarication and evasion” in handling the row. A ConservativeHome poll indicated a majority of Tory Party members now wish for the same outcome.
Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has asked Cabinet secretary Simon Case to provide “urgent” answers about “unprecedented” allegations that No 10 staff were pressured to delete evidence of illegal parties in Downing Street.
Operation Red Meat: Boris Johnson reportedly planning raft of policies to save premiership
Good morning, I’ll be back on our politics blog today to bring you live updates, as the fallout from the Partygate scandal continues.
Following the report from The Independent’s economics editorAnna Isaac this weekend suggesting that Boris Johnson is planning resignations within No 10 so as to salvage his own position, dubbed Operation Save Big Dog, The Sunday Times reports this morning that he has also launched Operation Red Meat.
This could see the prime minister unveil a raft of new policies to get the public back onside, including a two-year freeze of the BBC licence fee, military involvement in the Channel crossings effort, and a No 10 workplace “booze ban” to end the drinking culture in “club Downing Street”, according to the paper.
More to follow on this story later.
PM’s approval rating drops nearly 20 points in one week, poll shows
Voices: ‘The threads of privilege and disgrace that connect Boris Johnson and Prince Andrew'
Britain’s two most powerful institutions are teetering — and the reason should be obvious for all to see, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Boris Johnson told to ‘lead or step aside’ as more partygate claims surface
Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure to get a grip on the drip feed of revelations about No 10 rule-breaking as he fights to stay in office.
Former Conservative minister Tobias Ellwood said the Prime Minister must “lead or step aside”, telling the BBC: “We need leadership.”
The comments by the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee came as further claims emerged of regular “wine time Friday” gatherings in Downing Street while coronavirus rules were in place.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was in the national interest for the Conservatives to ‘get rid’ of the Prime Minister.
No 10 culture ‘set from top’, says Angela Rayner, amid rumours of Tory partygate ‘clean-up'
The deputy Labour leader has said that No 10 staff should not be “forced to take the blame” following reports that a senior member of staff had urged them to delete party evidence from their devices.
Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations
Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.
Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs’ inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.
As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should “lead or step aside”.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Plans for temporary return of ‘double-jobbing’ for Northern Irish politicians condemned
A Government plan to temporarily restore double-jobbing for Northern Irish politicians has triggered fierce opposition from four of the five Executive parties.
The UK Government is facing criticism over plans to allow MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The return of the “dual mandate”, or double-jobbing, would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster.
Dominic McGrath reports:
Watch: ‘Kill the bill’ protests take place across the UK
Activists rally against ‘draconian’ police bill across Britain
Activists have taken to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests, calling on the House of Lords to reject the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill which would restrict non-violent protest.
Demonstrations took place in cities including London Bristol Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool Manchester, Sheffield, Plymouth on Saturday.
The action came ahead of a crucial vote on the bill by peers on Monday.
David Lammy says Nato and Europe ‘must stand firm and united’ over Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine
Following talks in Kyiv with Ukraine’s minister for foreign affairs, the shadow foreign secretary has urged Nato and Europe to stand ‘firm and united’ against Russia’s threats of invasion and recent cyber attacks.
