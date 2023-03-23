✕ Close Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson is “finished”, a senior Tory MP said after a the former prime minister suffered a day of double humiliation in the House of Commons.

A three-hour grilling by the Privileges Committee yesterday saw Mr Johnson lose his cool and accuse the panel of “complete nonsense” after Tory veteran Sir Bernard Jenkin suggested his former boss did not seek "proper" advice before telling MPs that no parties took place in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson argued that it was “completely wrong” to say he partied in lockdown, and accused committee chair Harriet Harman of being “prejudicial”.

After expressing concern that the former prime minister had relied on “flimsy assurances” that he was not intentionally misleading parliament, the seven member committee will now consider all the evidence. If they find against him he could face a suspension that may force a by-election.

Proceedings were interrupted by a vote on Northern Ireland, which saw Mr Johnson’s attempted Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal failed to garner significant support.

The Windsor Framework, which overwrites Mr Johnson’s earlier agreement with the EU, passed the Commons by a mammoth majority of 486.