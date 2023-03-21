✕ Close Boris Johnson says he doesn't understand why he was fined for Partygate

Boris Johnson has submitted his defence dossier to the committee investigating whether he knowingly misled parliament over Partygate, as a row intensifies over accusations his allies are attempting to “discredit” the probe.

The body wants to publish the dossier – submitted ahead of Wednesday’s televised hearing – as soon as possible, The Independent understands.

Meanwhile, No 10 has warned that Mr Johnson’s allies should not interfere or put undue pressure on the committee, as Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer backed an attack by his frontbencher Thangam Debbonaire in which she warned it was vital the probe could be conducted “without intimidation”.

But with some of the former PM’s allies dubbing the inquiry a “witch hunt” and pressuring Tory MPs on the committee to quit, Tory peer Lord Cruddas went so far as to call on the prime minister to intervene “because there is a conflict of interest” over former civil servant Sue Gray.

He said: “The privileges Committee should not proceed until the Sue Gray story around her report is cleared up. Stop treating the electorate with contempt.”