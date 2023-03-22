✕ Close Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published

MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson lied to the House of Commons have published their Partygate evidence – hours before the former prime minister appears before them in a hearing which could determine his political future.

Among the new insights in the Privilege Committee’s “core bundle” of evidence is a No 10 official claiming that Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.

In other key evidence:

Simon Case, Mr Johnson’s cabinet secretary, said he never told Mr Johnson Covid rules were followed. Jack Doyle, then-comms chief, said the same.

Dominic Cummings said it was “comical” Mr Johnson claimed to think a lockdown garden party was a work event. He said Mr Johnson “certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him”.

The committee’s afternoon’s session with Mr Johnson is due to start at 2pm and could last four hours.

Mr Johnson said he is “very much” looking forward to the televised grilling, after he insisted there was “no evidence” he intentionally misled parliament over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.