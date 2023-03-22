Boris Johnson – latest: Ex-PM ‘allowed party culture to continue’, committee evidence says
Partygate committee today hears from Boris Johnson, whose time in Downing Street is set for scrutiny
Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published
MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson lied to the House of Commons have published their Partygate evidence – hours before the former prime minister appears before them in a hearing which could determine his political future.
Among the new insights in the Privilege Committee’s “core bundle” of evidence is a No 10 official claiming that Mr Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.
In other key evidence:
- Simon Case, Mr Johnson’s cabinet secretary, said he never told Mr Johnson Covid rules were followed. Jack Doyle, then-comms chief, said the same.
- Dominic Cummings said it was “comical” Mr Johnson claimed to think a lockdown garden party was a work event. He said Mr Johnson “certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him”.
The committee’s afternoon’s session with Mr Johnson is due to start at 2pm and could last four hours.
Mr Johnson said he is “very much” looking forward to the televised grilling, after he insisted there was “no evidence” he intentionally misled parliament over parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.
Boris Johnson 'had chance to shut parties down but chose not to’
Boris Johnson had the opportunity to stop the lockdown partying in Downing Street, but allowed the culture to continue, according to a No 10 official.
The Privileges Committee evidence shows that the unnamed employee alleges the route Mr Johnson would take through Downing Street looked straight into the press room, so it would have been “impossible” not to know they were happening.
“He had the opportunity to shut them down but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff. He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, to shut them down. He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue,” the official said.
Boris Johnson was warned against claiming Covid guidance was followed
It has emerged that Boris Johnson was warned by his principle private secretary Martin Reynolds against claiming that all Covid guidance had been followed at No 10 parties but went ahead and issued a denial.
An account to the committee ahead of its grilling shows Mr Reynolds questioned whether the suggestion was “realistic”. He said Mr Johnson agreed to delete the mention of guidance – before going on to make the denial at PMQs regardless.
Mr Reynolds said: “He did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules,” the former adviser said.
“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance.”
But – on December 8 2021 – Mr Johnson choose to tell the Commons that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.
Boris Johnson leaves home as Partygate evidence published
Boris Johnson has been pictured leaving his London home after MPs published evidence from their investigation into whether he misled parliament.
The former prime minister is due to appear before the Privileges Committee at 2pm.
Comms chief says ‘highly unusual’ for him not to warn Boris Johnson over party
Boris Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain said it would have been “highly unusual” for him not to have raised concerns with the then-prime minister about a garden party in No 10 during the pandemic.
Mr Cain said he could not remember if he personally had a conversation with the prime minister about it, but stated that he told Mr Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings about his concerns over the 20 May 2020 gathering.
In his evidence to the committee, Mr Johnson noted that Mr Cain told him he might have raised concerns but could not recall.
Mr Cain initially raised his doubts about the event in response to an email from the then prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting staff to the “socially distanced drinks”.
Mr Cain said he told Mr Cummings about his concerns who “agreed it should not take place and said he would raise the issue with Martin and the prime minister”.
Comms adviser denies telling Boris Johnson guidance was followed
Jack Doyle, who was Boris Johnson’s communications chief when the partygate story broke, denied ever telling the then-prime minister that Covid-19 guidance was followed at all times in No 10.
In his evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Doyle was asked whether he assured the then-prime minister that Covid-19 rules were followed at all times.
He said: “As per my evidence to the Sue Gray report, in relation to the events I attended I said I believed no rules were broken.”
But asked whether he told Mr Johnson “Covid guidance” was followed at all times, Mr Doyle said: “No.” His answer was the same as that of Simon Case, then-cabinet secretary.
In Mr Johnson’s evidence to the committee, Mr Johnson said advisers assured him guidance was followed at all times.
Top civil servant says he never told Boris Johnson gatherings followed rules
Britain’s most senior civil servant has said he did not give Boris Johnson assurances that Covid rules were followed at all times in No 10 during lockdown.
Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, submitted written evidence to a committee due grill Mr Johnson later on whether he misled MPs over the Partygate scandal.
Matt Mathers brings you more detail on the cabinet secretary’s key claim:
I told Boris Johnson it was a drinks party, says Cummings
Boris Johnson’s ex-adviser Dominic Cummings said it was “comical” the former prime minister thought a garden party in Downing Street on 20 May 2020 was a work event.
In evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson “certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him”.
This event was the one former principal private secretary to Mr Johnson, Martin Reynolds, sent an email about, telling people to “bring your own booze!”
In the House of Commons, Mr Johnson apologised for attending the drinks party, but said he thought it was a “work event”.
Cabinet secretary never told Boris Johnson rules were followed
Simon Case, Mr Johnson’s cabinet secretary, saying he never told the prime minister that Covid rules were followed at parties in Downing Street during periods of lockdown.
The Privileges Committee’s evidence also showed Mr Case said he did not advise the then-prime minister that no parties were held in Downing Street during Covid restrictions and he did not know whether anyone else gave such assurances.
In a 52-page defence submitted to the committee, the former prime minister said he received assurances from advisers that rules were followed before he made the claim in the Commons.
No 10 official questioned ‘all guidance was followed’ line
An official questioned whether Boris Johnson could realistically claim all guidance was followed in Downing Street events during lockdown, evidence published by the Privileges Committee shows.
Martin Reynolds, principal private secretary to Boris Johnson from October 2019 to March 2022, said that he recalled asking Boris Johnson about the line proposed for PMQs on 7 December, suggesting that all rules and guidance had been followed.
Mr Reynolds said the former PM “did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules”.
“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in Number 10.
“He agreed to delete the reference to guidance”.
BYOB party was ‘bad idea’, No 10 official warned
One No 10 official warned Boris Johnson’s former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds that the “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street was a “bad idea”.
According to the Privileges Committee’s supporting documents, the official said: “I saw the invite and I expressed my concern to Martin that I thought this was a bad idea. I declined the invitation.
“I heard that there were so many people who were unhappy about the party that they were not going to go.”
