Boris Johnson – live: Partygate privileges committee report looms as ex-PM lashes out
Johnson claims Sir Bernard Jenkin has no choice but to ‘explain his actions’ to his own committee
Moment Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ MPs on following Covid guidelines
Boris Johnson has launched a "last-ditch attempt" to scupper the long-awaited Partygate report, calling on senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign from the privileges committee for himself breaching the lockdown rules.
The former PM called on Sir Bernard to “explain his actions" after the pro-Johnson website Guido Fawkes claimed he had also broken lockdown rules by attending a drinks reception for his wife’s birthday in December 2020.
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “Bernard Jenkin has just voted to expel me from parliament for allegedly trying to conceal from parliament my knowledge of illicit events.
“Now it turns out he may have for the whole time known that he himself attended an event – and concealed this from the privileges committee and the whole House for the last year."
A source close to the committee said it was “desperate stuff” from the Boris camp, and noted that the committee was ruling on Mr Johnson’s claims in the Commons rather than the gatherings themselves.
The attempt to undermine the report due on Thursday came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of being “too weak” to block his predecessor’s resignation.
Wrong for MPs to ‘impugn’ committee - Lord Howard
It is wrong for MPs to “impugn” the privileges committee investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled the Commons over Partygate, a former Conservative Party leader has said.
Lord Michael Howard noted that the committee was set up when Mr Johnson was in No 10 and criticised those who had sought to undermine its work.
“It is quite wrong, particularly for members of parliament to impugn that important parliamentary committee, set up by the House of Commons,” he told BBC Radio 4.
Johnson ally ‘not so sure’ if he trusts committee
An ally of Boris Johnson who was knighted by the prime minister in his controversial resignation honours lists says he’s “not so sure” if he trusts the privileges committee.
Sir Michael Fabricant, the MP for Lichfield, told BBC Radio 4 he did not think Mr Johnson knowingly misled MPs when he said all Covid rules were followed in Downing Street during lockdown.
“I think I trust parliament but I’m not so sure I trust the privileges committee,” he said when asked if he trusted the house to judge the ex-PM’s behaviour.
Boris Johnson made a desperate last-ditch bid to derail the privileges committee just hours before the release of its damning report – expected to find that he deliberately lied to parliament about Partygate.
The former PM demanded that Sir Bernard Jenkin “explain his actions and resign” from the committee following a report claiming the senior Tory MP attended a drinks reception in December 2020.
Adam Forrest reports:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
We’ll be covering the long-awaited privileges committee report - due to be published at around 9am - into whether Boris Johnson misled the Commons over Partygate and other stories from Westminster and elsewhere.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
By-election for Johnson’s ex-constituency to be held in July
The by-election for Boris Johnson’s former constituency will take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, the government has confirmed.
Although an official date has not yet been fixed, the timing indicates that the by-election for Uxbridge and South Ruislip would take place between 13 and 21 July, BBC reported.
Boris Johnson in denial as he calls damning Partygate report ‘nonsense’
Boris Johnson has vowed to launch an unprecedented attack on a parliamentary probe into Partygate widely expected to be so damning it is predicted to finally end his hopes of a political comeback.
Hours after it emerged an 11th-hour appeal from the former prime minister had delayed the publication of its findings, Mr Johnson said they should be released so “the world” could judge the “nonsense”.
In a warning to MPs who conducted the probe, including Tory MPs, he said: “The privileges committee should publish their report and let the world judge their nonsense. They have no excuse for delay. Their absurdly unfair rules do not even allow any criticism of their findings.”
Adding: “I have made my views clear to the committee in writing – and will do so more widely when they finally publish.”
More here.
Desperate Boris Johnson in denial as he calls damning Partygate report ‘nonsense’
Former prime minister calls for findings to be made public so “the world” can judge
Keir Starmer challenges ‘weak’ Rishi Sunak to hold immediate polls
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Rishi Sunak to hold an immediate general election after accusing the prime minister of being “too weak” to lead his government.
The leaders faced each other on Wednesday for the first political sparring session since Boris Johnson resigned as an MP last Friday.
“The Tory economic crash means that millions of mortgage holders will pay thousands of pounds more next year, and the blame lies squarely at the door of a government more focused on the internal wars of the Tory party than the needs of the country,” Sir Keir said.
Continuing his attack on the prime minister, the Labour leader said: “If he spent as much time focused on the economy, the NHS and the asylum system as he does haggling with his predecessors about who gets honours, the country would be in a far better state.
“Once again, he has lost control and once again, it is working people paying a price. If he disagrees with that, why not put it to the test, end the boasting, the excuses, the Tory chaos, see if he can finally find somebody, anybody anywhere to vote for him, and call a general election now?”
Starmer asks for Sunak to find ‘anybody, anywhere’ to vote for him
Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of making working people “pay the price” after having “lost control” of the government during another fiery Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 14 June. The leaders faced each other for the first political sparring session since Boris Johnson resigned as MP last Friday. The former prime minister made the announcement after receiving a copy of a report on whether he misled parliament over Partygate. A row has also erupted between Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson over resignation honours, with the prime minister accusing his former boss of wanting him to ignore recommendations of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.
Speaker scolds Sunak for bringing up Labour’s Tom Watson
Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Rishi Sunak for bringing up Labour’s Tom Watson during a fiery PMQs exchange about Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.
The row between the prime minister and the Commons speaker began after Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak” to block Mr Johnson’s list.
The Labour leader challenged the PM to explain why the Tory party had spent the past week “arguing over which of them gets a peerage” despite spiralling food bills and mortgage rates.
Adam Forrest reports.
Speaker scolds Sunak for bringing up Labour’s Tom Watson in honours row
PM gets into trouble for raising peerage given to former Labour deputy
Fragile growth is not enough to keep Sunak in Downing Street
“It’s the economy, stupid”, was the slogan coined by the brilliant Democrat strategist James Carville during Bill Clinton’s first run for the White House in 1992.
Pinned to the wall of campaign HQ, it was a reminder that elections are usually won and lost on pocketbook issues.
As the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates again, the question is whether an improving economy will come to the rescue of a beleaguered Rishi Sunak, writes Sean O’Grady.
Fragile growth is not enough to keep Sunak in Downing Street
A mortgage squeeze could dash Tory election hopes, says Sean O’Grady
Sunak ‘too weak to lead’, says Labour
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said Rishi Sunak is “too weak to lead” and the government is distracted by the Conservative Party bust-up.
“Even if he is trying to focus on the issues of the day, he’s being dragged off with the clown show,” Mr Streeting told Times Radio.
He raised doubts about whether the public in the UK would be “losing much sleep” over the internal issues of the Conservative Party amid rising food prices and mortgage rates.
“As for the complaints about peerages, given what the country is going through, I think people will be getting out the world’s smallest violin,” Mr Streeting added.
