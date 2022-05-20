Boris Johnson: Partygate probe questioned as PM escapes action while staff fined
Sue Gray report expected to be published soon as Metropolitan Police investigation ends
A leading expert on Covid laws has questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines handed out to Downing Street staff while Boris Johnson escaped further punishment.
Scotland Yard announced 126 fines had been given out over eight events as its Partygate probe came to an end.
Both the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson previously received £50 fixed penalty notices in relation to a 56th birthday party held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.
But the PM’s official spokesperson confirmed Mr Johnson had been told by police he would receive no further penalties, and The Independent understands the same assurance has been given to Ms johnson.
Junior staff at No 10 are reportedly angry at being given fixed penalty notices – in some cases receiving multiple fines – while the PM and other senior figures avoided fresh action.
Describing the outcome of the Partygate inquiry as a “bit odd”, barrister Adam Wagner said it appeared that Mr Johnson had avoided fines despite attending illegal leaving drink events.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Thursday, 19 May 2022, where we provide the latest updates on UK politics.
Sunak calls on businesses to ‘invest and innovate’ amid ‘perfect storm’
The Chancellor has called on businesses to “invest, train and innovate” more to help boost the productivity in UK as he reaffirmed his earlier stance of helping families cope with the impact of rising inflation.
However, Rishi Sunak also warned of a “perfect storm” of supply shocks rocking Britain as he cautioned that “the next few months will be tough”.
Speaking at the annual dinner of the business organisation, the Chancellor told businesses “we are on your side” and called on them to help increase productivity and enterprise, adding: “We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more.”
Read the details here:
Chancellor calls for business to invest and innovate more amid economic ‘storm’
The Chancellor spoke of a ‘perfect storm’ of supply shocks rocking Britain, warning that ‘the next few months will be tough’.
‘Police should use discretion if cost-of-living crisis fuels rise in crime’
The cost-of-living crisis will “invariably” fuel a rise in crime and police should use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute people desperate to eat, the new HM chief inspector of constabulary has said.
As inflation hit a 40-year high on Wednesday, which experts warned was unevenly impacting poorer households, Andy Cooke said that he expected a corresponding rise in petty crime will “be a challenge for policing to deal with”.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
Police should use ‘discretion’ if cost-of-living crisis fuels crime, watchdog says
Rising prices will ‘be challenge for policing to deal with’, Andy Cooke warns
‘Middle-class coke heads’ taking drugs at football matches to face five-year ban
“Middle-class coke heads” could face a football ban of five-year is convicted of selling or taking class A drugs at matches, said the government.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse announced the rule on Thursday. The measure is aimed at the government’s attempt to tackle a rise in violence and disorder at sports matches.
Boris Johnson said the drug habits of “middle-class coke heads” are driving crime across the UK.
The new punishments will be implemented by extending Football Banning Orders, reports my colleague Andy Gregory:
Cocaine-fuelled football hooligans to be given five-year match ban
Police are increasingly finding class A drugs ‘at heart of disorder’ at games, minister says
Government to unveil new £600mn plan to fight benefit fraud
The Government is expected to unveil a new £600 million plan to fight benefit fraud and save the taxpayer £2 billion over the next three years.
The plan will involve 2,000 trained specialists reviewing two million universal credit claims over the next five years.
Department of Work and Pensions officers will also be bolstered with new powers, including undertaking arrests, executing warrants, conducting searches and seizing evidence.
Read the details in this report:
New £600m plan to fight benefit fraud to be unveiled
The plan will involve 2,000 trained specialists reviewing two million universal credit claims over the next five years.
Rishi Sunak says government can’t stop inflation as clamour grows to help poorest
Rishi Sunak has said there is nothing the government can do to stop rising inflation impacting Britain’s families, as he resists clamour from Conservatives – including former chancellor Kenneth Clarke – for urgent help for those struggling with price hikes.
Instead, Mr Sunak used a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) to promise tax breaks for business in the autumn Budget, aimed at stimulating sluggish productivity.
As inflation topped 9 per cent for the first time in 40 years, and experts warned that the true rise in living costs was closer to 11 per cent for the poorest families, the chancellor said he was powerless to stem global pressures such as the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and supply chain disruption.
My colleagues Andrew Woodcock and Anna Isaac report:
Rishi Sunak admits he can’t stop inflation, as clamour grows for help for poor
Chancellor offers tax breaks to business, but shuns calls for new help for families
International law should be applied to cyberspace, Attorney General to say
International law should be applied to cyberspace to make it clear when a nation state has acted unlawfully and what action can be legally taken in response to a cyberattack, the Attorney General will say.
Suella Braverman will speak on Thursday at the Chatham House foreign affairs think tank to set out the UK’s position on cybersecurity and international law and how it can help inform decisions on what constitutes unlawful action.
Ms Braverman is expected to use the speech to highlight how a united international approach to the issue would help establish and shape such a framework, highlighting the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example.
International law should be applied to cyberspace, Attorney General to say
Suella Braverman will use a speech at the Chatham House think tank to lay out the Government’s position on the issue.
Lord Kinnock says wife’s Alzheimer’s is a challenge but he ‘deals with it out of love’
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has said the hardest part of being married to someone with dementia is “the knowledge that the change is going to continue and they are ceasing, very gradually, to be the person that they have been”.
Baroness Kinnock, 77, herself a former minister, was diagnosed in 2017 with Alzheimer’s disease, it was revealed earlier this year.
Talking of his wife’s condition, he said: “Glenys is a highly articulate, immensely lively, funny woman, a brilliant cook, wonderful mother and grandmother - and in all of those areas she has lost capability.
“She would meet every challenge, whether it was border guards in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or a new recipe, she would take it on.”
Ex-Labour leader says disease makes his wife extremely frustrated and is a challenge to him, reports Jane Dalton.
Lord Kinnock says wife’s Alzheimer’s is challenge but he ‘deals with it out of love’
Ex-Labour leader says disease makes his wife extremely frustrated and is a challenge to him
Government to face court hearing over links to PPE supplier accused of modern slavery
Legal action taken against the government’s decision to continue working with a PPE manufacturer accused of labour abuses is set to proceed to a full judicial hearing, in the first case of its kind to consider the presence of modern slavery in the UK’s supply chain.
The High Court granted permission for The Citizens, a non-profit group, to proceed in challenging the decision to continue using the UK subsidiary of the Malaysian company, Supermax, as an approved supplier of disposable gloves for NHS workers.
Supermax has faced multiple allegations of modern slavery, stretching back to 2019. The US has banned imports from the company after an investigation found “ample evidence” of forced labour within its factories, while Canada has also ceased business with the firm over similar concerns.
Our senior news correspondent Samuel Lovett reports:
Government to face court hearing over links to PPE supplier accused of modern slavery
The government is facing legal action over its decision to continue using Supermax as a supplier of disposable gloves for NHS workers
Liz Truss claimed only Irish people hit by Brexit would be ‘a few farmers with turnips’
Cabinet minister Liz Truss once claimed that the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland would only affect “a few farmers with turnips in their trucks”, a former UK diplomat has claimed.
Alexandra Hall Hall resigned her diplomatic role in the US in 2019 – saying she no longer wished to “peddle half-truths” on behalf of leaders she did not “trust”.
Responding to the foreign secretary’s plan to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ms Hall Hall said she was “so pleased to see Liz Truss become a genuine expert on Irish matters”.
Adam Forrest has the details:
Truss accused of making ‘turnip farmers’ Brexit remark about Ireland
Former official says minister made dismissive remark during US visit
