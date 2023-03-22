Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-PM says he is ‘looking forward’ to televised Partygate hearing
Former Tory leader submitted dossier of evidence to privileges committee on Monday
Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published
Boris Johnson has said he is “very much” looking forward to his televised appearance before MPs investigating whether he knowingly misled parliament over Partygate.
In a statement ahead of Wednesday’s hearing of the privileges committee, the former prime minister said: “I look forward very much to the committee session tomorrow.
“I believe that the evidence conclusively shows that I did not knowingly or recklessly mislead Parliament. The committee has produced not a shred of evidence to show that I have.”
Mr Johnson said he accepts that he misled Parliament but said there was “no evidence” he did so intentionally, insisting his statements to the Commons regarding the Partygate scandal were in “good faith”.
He submitted his dossier of evidence to the privileges committee yesterday, while facing claims of bullying and intimidation as allies tried to discredit the probe.
In his legal argument, Mr Johnson insisted he was not warned that gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic broke lockdown rules. He said that after learning they had, he corrected the record at the “earliest opportunity”.
Watch: Boris Johnson’s key arguments to MPs ahead of Privileges Committee appearance
