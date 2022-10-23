Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM

Influential MP warns inquiry will ‘collapse’ Johnson premiership

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Sunday 23 October 2022 09:31
Comments
Rishi Sunak supporter Steve Baker says Boris Johnson would be a 'disaster' if he returned

Boris Johnson has told supporters that he will co-operate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate affair.

Following speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street, close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.

The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.

Minister Steve Baker, a supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, this morning warned that the ex-PM’s premiership would “collapse” if he tried to put the issue to a vote, as Conservative MPs would be unwilling to sacrifice their “integrity” to save him.

The probe, led by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, is looking into whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of parliament by misleading MPs over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street.

Recommended

Within weeks of the election of the new Conservative leader, it will hold televised hearings to take evidence from key Downing Street figures including Mr Johnson himself.

If it recommends suspension from parliament for Mr Johnson, he could be forced to face a recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, which many think he could lose.

In a tweet today, Sir James denied that Mr Johnson would try to obstruct the inquiry.

“Boris on good form at the 8am meeting with MPs. In a first for Boris he was rather smartly dressed!” said the MP.

“He made it very clear the privileges committee must and will be allowed to get on with their process. He will co-operate fully.

Recommended

“Great to see the boss reach out to the other camps.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in