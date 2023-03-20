Boris Johnson news – live: Allies tout ‘bombshell’ Partygate defence as ex-PM told ‘tell the truth’
Johnson urged to ‘be serious for once’ this week as Sunak allies fear return of Tory ‘psychodrama’
Boris Johnson’s allies have said he will submit a 50–page “bombshell defence dossier” to the Partygate committee before he battles to save his political career in televised hearings on Wednesday.
The ex-PM will submit the dossier in a bid to counter the privileges committee’s initial report which found rule breaches would have been “obvious” to him – as the Tory-majority body examines evidence around at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled the Commons over the scandal.
Senior Tory MPs told The Independent that Mr Johnson should “tell the truth” and “be serious for once”, warning it would be unwise for Mr Johnson to try to attack the committee or former civil servant Sue Gray, as allies of Rishi Sunak warned the hearings risk reigniting the Tory “psychodrama”.
But despite an exclusive poll showing two-thirds of voters believe Mr Johnson should step down as an MP if found to have misled parliament, his allies attempted to undermine the inquiry, calling it a “McCarthyite witchhunt”, and put pressure on Tory MPs on the committee to quit.
An exclusive new poll for The Independent has found two in three voters think Boris Johnson should stand down as an MP if the parliamentary probe finds that he misled MPs over Partygate.
In response to the poll results, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said it showed the majority of people who were asked “want Boris Johnson to stay in parliament”.
Chris Hopkins, director of Savanta, said that Mr Johnson’s “interventions in UK politics are increasingly unpopular and potentially damaging for the government and Rishi Sunak”.
The pollster added: “The public are starting to see the fruition of pragmatic and sensible leadership, and the spectre of Johnson does little but undermine Sunak’s new approach.”
Savanta’s latest survey for The Independent also found that almost two-thirds of the British public (65 per cent) are against the idea of Stanley Johnson receiving a knighthood. Only 14 per cent are in favour.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest and politics editor Kate Devlin have the full report:
Boris Johnson has been urged to “tell the truth” and “be serious for once” at this week’s Partygate grilling, as Tory MPs fear the televised hearing risks reigniting the Tory “psychodrama” after a good few weeks for Rishi Sunak, report my colleagues Adam Forrest and Kate Devlin.
Senior Tory MPs told The Independent it would be unwise for Mr Johnson to try to attack the committee or former civil servant Sue Gray on Wednesday – urging him to “cooperate” and answer honestly.
Allies of Mr Johnson attempted to undermine the inquiry, calling it a “McCarthyite witchhunt” and put pressure on four Tory MPs on the committee to quit.
Sir Bob Neill, the chair of the Commons Justice select committee, called on Boris to “tell the truth” in front of MPs. He told The Independent: “I would say just tell the truth. Just be straight and serious for once ... But I would not hold my breath”.
Sir Bob described the hearing as an “irritation” – but hopes that “in the longer term might remind people as to how things have improved” under Rishi Sunak.
One former Tory minister said Mr Johnson should “fully cooperate and be helpful” to the committee if he wanted to retain any support from Tory MPs ahead of any punishment recommended by the group.
Boris Johnson will this week submit a 50-page defence dossier to the privileges committee, and allies said he would provide a “detailed and compelling” account showing that he “did not knowingly mislead the House”.
The Sunday Times reported he will point to a series of previously undisclosed WhatsApp messages from senior civil servants and members of his No 10 team showing that he had relied upon their advice when he made his statements to Parliament.
He will also publish messages which show that other senior figures in Downing Street believed the gatherings were covered by the “workplace exemption” in the lockdown rules. And The Telegraph reported that his “bombshell defence dossier” will contain “new evidence that helps his case”.
“His case is that he told Parliament what he believed to be true at the time. There is documentary evidence which will show that he was advised to say what he went on and said,” it reported.
Boris Johnson will submit a “bombshell defence dossier” of evidence to MPs which he believes will exonerate him, allies told the Sunday Telegraph, as he attempts to clear his name over allegations he misled parliament over the Partygate scandal.
The former prime minister will provide the statement to the privileges committee as he battles to save his political career before appearing in front of the panel on Wednesday for a televised grilling.
In an interim report, the privileges committee said the evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 should have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson. They are examining evidence around at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled MPs.
