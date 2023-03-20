✕ Close Boris Johnson says he doesn't understand why he was fined for Partygate

Boris Johnson’s allies have said he will submit a 50–page “bombshell defence dossier” to the Partygate committee before he battles to save his political career in televised hearings on Wednesday.

The ex-PM will submit the dossier in a bid to counter the privileges committee’s initial report which found rule breaches would have been “obvious” to him – as the Tory-majority body examines evidence around at least four occasions when he may have deliberately misled the Commons over the scandal.

Senior Tory MPs told The Independent that Mr Johnson should “tell the truth” and “be serious for once”, warning it would be unwise for Mr Johnson to try to attack the committee or former civil servant Sue Gray, as allies of Rishi Sunak warned the hearings risk reigniting the Tory “psychodrama”.

But despite an exclusive poll showing two-thirds of voters believe Mr Johnson should step down as an MP if found to have misled parliament, his allies attempted to undermine the inquiry, calling it a “McCarthyite witchhunt”, and put pressure on Tory MPs on the committee to quit.