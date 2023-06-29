Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A series of “disturbing” attacks launched by Boris Johnson’s allies against MPs investigating his Partygate lies have undermined British democracy, a scathing privileges committee report has found.

The damning new dossier named Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Zac Goldsmith and Priti Patel among the Johnson loyalists who made “unprecedented” and “unacceptable” attempts to damage the work of the cross-party inquiry.

The MPs catalogued the “most disturbing” examples of a “co-ordinated campaign to interfere with the work of the committee” in a 14-page report condemning the former PM’s most feverent backers.

Their aim was to “influence the outcome of the inquiry”, “impede the work of the committee by inducing members to resign from it”, and to “discredit the committee as a whole”, the report said.

Singling out Lord Goldsmith, Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries, the committee said it was “particularly concerned about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues – including a serving minister of the Crown, a former leader of the House and a former secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport”.

The committee – saying its work was “crucial to our democracy” – recommended that MPs now agree a resolution approving the special report, one which would make clear that parliamentarians “should not impugn the integrity” of the privileges committee.

The report found that pressure was “particularly” applied to the Tory members of the seven-member panel, as well as “sustained attempts to undermine and challenge the impartiality” of its Labour chair Harriet Harman.

“This unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our inquiry,” it said. “However, it had significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security concerns.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg compared committee to ‘communist China’ (PA Wire)

The privileges committee had found Mr Johnson guilty of “repeated contempts” by deliberately lying and being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation against MPs.

The seven-person panel, chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, also used its 106-page report ealier this month to warn Mr Johnson’s defenders they would face scrutiny themselves in a special update.

In a bitter resignation statement Mr Johnson – who quit as an MP after learning that the committee would hand him a punishment set to trigger a by-election – labelled the investigation a “kangaroo court” and akin to a “witch hunt”.

Sir Jacob had compared the committee to “communist China”, while fellow loyalist Ms Dorries urged voters to turf out Tory MPs who backed the committee’s report.

“Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow,” the ex-culture secretary warned.

Nadine Dorries urged voters to turf out Tory MPs who backed the committee’s report (Getty)

Another Boris backer, Brendan Clarke-Smith called the MPs’ conclusions “spiteful, vindictive and overreaching”. Mr Clarke-Smith said he was “shocked and disappointed to be named in this new report”, adding that the criticism “raises serious questions about free speech in a democratic society”.

Tory peer Lord Cruddas denied that he had “intimidated” the privileges committee on Twitter, claimed he was being defamed and argued that he was the victim of snobbery.

“It is defamatory of me and I suspect it is yet more snobbery directed at someone from the working class who has succeeded in life from these career politicians,” tweeted the Johnson ally.

Lord Cruddas, chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, added: “If they don’t want people noticing they are a kangaroo court then they should hop less.”

The campaign to undermine the committee did not deter MPs from voting overwhelmingly to back the Johnson report, with only seven voting against the committee’s findings and 354 voting in favour.

More follows…