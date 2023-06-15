Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson committed multiple contempts of parliament by “deliberately” lying about Partygate and faced a suspension of 90 days, an utterly scathing report by MPs has ruled.

The damining verdict found that the former PM repeatedly misled the Commons and was “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the privileges committee.

The committee said it amounted to “an attack on democratic institutions” and decided that Mr Johnson should be banned from parliament – recommending he is stripped of a former member’s pass.

Mr Johnson lashed out by claiming the committee had reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”. The Partygate probe found:

Boris Johnson mislead parliament five different ways and committed five separate contempts

Ex-PM could be found guilty of further contempt over 16 gatherings still being looked at by police

Covid complaince at No 10 was ‘a pantomime’ – with one official revealing rules weren’t enforced and ‘wine-time Fridays’ continued

The privileges committee rejected Mr Johnson’s claim that senior officials advised him Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10. In fact, a senior aide warned him against claiming that guidelines were observed.

The committee said Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations of Covid parties at No 10 were “so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House”.

The MPs’ initial findings were a suspension of over 10 days. But after Mr Johnson’s fierce attack on the “kangeroo court” committee on Friday – when he dramatically quit parliament – they decided it should be 90 days.

Boris Johnson near his home prior to report’s release (Reuters)

Responding to the verdict, Mr Johnson called the committee “beneath contempt” and dismissed their findings as “complete tripe”. His decision to stand down in Uxbridge and South Ruislip means he will avoid the 90-day suspension.

The committee found that Mr Johnson misled the Commons on Partygate in five different ways:

Claiming Covid rules and guidance were followed at all times in No 10 on four separate occasions

Failing to tell the House “about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken”

Saying he relied on “repeated reassurances” that rules had not been broken

Insisting Sue Gray’s report be published before he answer questions when he had “personal knowledge which he did not reveal”

By claiming rules and guidance had been followed when he “purported to correct the record” in May 2022

MPs will get a free vote on the committee’s report on Monday, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced on Thursday. Although Mr Johnson has ducked the 90-day suspension, a majority vote in favour would still amount to a significant rebuke.

In a desparate last-ditch attempt to disparage the committee, Mr Johnson called for its most senior Tory to resign. He accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” after the Guido Fawkes website reported he had gone to a drinks party in parliament.

But Mr Johnson was accused of “desperate stuff”, with senior Tories saying his political career was now “finished”. Tobias Ellwood said his support in the Tory base was “changing before our very eyes” into “disappointment and anger”.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at June 2020 gathering which saw both fined (Cabinet Office/PA)

Former Tory deputy leader Michael Heseltine said Mr Johnson had been shown to have “told a pack of lies”, while ex-attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “I hope he’s gone for good. The country is much better off without him.”

Max Hastings, Mr Johnson’s former boss at the Telegraph, said he was doing “what the dog does against the lamppost”, adding that he “made fools of us all in his time in Downing Street and he must never be allowed to do so again”.

Labour urged Rishi Sunak to make sure Mr Johnson “pays back every penny” of the taxpayer-funded legal support. Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said the report made it “even more inconceivable” that his resignation honours list was approved.

The Lib Dems called on Mr Sunak to strip Mr Johnson of the £115,000 annual allowance available to former prime ministers, saying it should be “the final nail in the coffin for Boris Johnson’s political career”.

No 10 made clear that there are no plans to tear up Mr Johnson’s honours list, or as ask him to pay back taxpayer-funding legal support. Mr Sunak’s spokesman also made Mr Johnson would not lose access to the £115,000 annual funding given to ex-prime ministers.

Nadine Dorries warned Tory MPs against approving report (Getty)

Downing Street also rejected claims – made by Nadine Dorries – that members of the committee were offered indictments like “gongs” or safe seats. Mr Sunak’s spokesman said it was wrong to “traduce” the committee.

Lashing out of Mr Johnson’s behalf, Ms Dorries said the committee’s report was “bizarre” – before threatening Tory MPs who vote to approve it next week with deselection.

“Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public,” she said. “Deselections may follow. It’s serious.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the findings against his old boss were “fundamentally flawed”. Sir James Duddridge said: “Why not go the full way, put Boris, in the stocks and providing rotten food to throw rotten food at him.”

Fellow loyalists Simon Clarke and Brendan Clarke-Smith both made clear they would be voting against the report on Monday, with Mr Clarke calling the idea of 90-day suspension “absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness”.

Boris Johnson called report ‘complete tripe’ and called committe members ‘Mystic Megs’ (AP)

The committee report poured over what happened at each No 10 gathering. One official told the committee that staff were warned to be “mindful” of cameras but Covid compliance was “all a pantomime” – revealing that social distancing and mask wearing was not enforced and “wine-time Fridays” continued.

Mr Johnson was “unable to explain” why he considered his wife Carrie Johnson and their interior designer “absolutely necessary participants in a work-related meeting” after they attended the June 2020 birthday party, the committee said.

The former PM had told the committee he felt the leaving party for ex-No 10 director of comms Lee Cain was necessary for staff morale. But the committee said morale did not provide “a licence for Mr Johnson’s conveniently flexible interpretation of the rules”.

The PM and his former comms chief Jack Doyle later called the 18 December 2020 Christmas gathering as a “party” in WhatsApp messages – but his lawyers claim he only did so because it had been referred to this way in the media.

The committee report also warned Mr Johnson they could find him guilty of another contempt over a “statement of truth” he provided explaining 16 events in Chequers after a dossier of possible rule breaches was handed to the police.

The MPs said it had accepted his explanations at face value, but warned that if “it subsequently emerges that Mr Johnson’s explanations are not true, then he may have committed a further contempt”.

The report revealed a split on how harsh Mr Johnson’s punishment should be, had he not quit his seat. MPs considered whether he should be permanently expelled from the Commons.

The SNP’s Allan Dorans and Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue backed the ban. But the four Tory members of the committee – Sir Bernard Jenkin, Sir Charles Walker, Andy Carter and Alberto Costa – opposed the amendment.