Boris Johnson referred to police over fresh claims he broke lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has been referred to police by the Cabinet Office over new claims he broke lockdown rules, it has been reported.

The former prime minister was referred to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police after his diary reportedly revealed visits by friends to Chequers during the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office passed on its concerns after several visits to the prime minister’s grace and favour residence were highlighted in the run up to a public inquiry into the pandemic, according to The Times.

The privileges committee, which is investigating claims Mr Johnson misled parliament over Partygate, has been informed.

Mr Johnson is believed to have written to the Cabinet Office in the past week denying he broke the rules.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid Inquiry.

“Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid Regulations.”

It is understood the former prime minister has been advised by lawyers all the events in question were lawful. He has had no contact from the police.

A source close to Mr Johnson said the claims are “clearly politically motivated”.

The Cabinet Office said it passed on material to the authorities “in line with the obligations in the Civil Service Code”.

A spokeswoman said: “Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid Inquiry. It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses. In-line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are in receipt of information from the Cabinet Office passed to us on 19 May 2023, which we are currently assessing.

“It relates to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street.”

More follows...