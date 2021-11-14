✕ Close Jennifer Arcuri admits she feels 'betrayed' by Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister’s former mistress Jennifer Arcuri has claimed that he had allegedly overruled advice of his staff in 2013 to promote her business and make her “happy”.

The American entrepreneur wrote handwritten diary entries that have now been published by The Observer.

According to one entry, Boris Johnson – the then Mayor of London – had asked Ms Arcuri, who was about 27 at the time: “How can I be the thrust – the throttle – your mere footstep as you make your career? Tell me: how I can help you?”

The newspaper reported that the claims could reopen the possibility of Mr Johnson facing a potential criminal investigation into misconduct allegations.

In 2019, it had been revealed that Ms Arcuri’s ethical hacking business Hacker House received a £100,000 government business grant that was later deemed “appropriate” after a government investigation.

Responding to the latest revelations, a government spokesperson said that Mr Johnson “followed all the legal requirements” when mayor.

It came amid more than a week of constant sleaze allegations made against a number of Tory MPs.

The latest Opinium poll for the Observer shows Labour now holding a one-point lead over the Tories for the first time since January this year.

Yesterday, a ComRes Savanta poll for The Daily Mail showed Labour with a six-point lead over the Tories.