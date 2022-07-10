✕ Close Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

The shadow home secretary has called the Tory leadership race a “chaotic catwalk of contestants” as a growing number of MPs battle it out to replace Boris Johnson.

Yvette Cooper said they were all part of a “catalogue of failure” as she blasted 12 years of Conservative government.

It comes as the Tory leadership battle heats up, with Penny Mordaunt becoming the latest candidate to throw her hat into the ring on Sunday.

She joins eight other MPs who have put their names forward so far, including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, and Tom Tugendhat, the foreign affairs committee chair, are also running.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, is also widely expected to launch a leadership bid shortly, with MPs already signalling their support.

Brexit, tax cuts and transgender rights are among the issues the hopefuls have been setting out their positions on.