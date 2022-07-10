Boris Johnson news – live: Tory leadership hopefuls branded ‘chaotic catwalk’
Brexit is among the divisive issues at the forefront of the leadership contest, along with tax cuts
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
The shadow home secretary has called the Tory leadership race a “chaotic catwalk of contestants” as a growing number of MPs battle it out to replace Boris Johnson.
Yvette Cooper said they were all part of a “catalogue of failure” as she blasted 12 years of Conservative government.
It comes as the Tory leadership battle heats up, with Penny Mordaunt becoming the latest candidate to throw her hat into the ring on Sunday.
She joins eight other MPs who have put their names forward so far, including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak.
Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, and Tom Tugendhat, the foreign affairs committee chair, are also running.
Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, is also widely expected to launch a leadership bid shortly, with MPs already signalling their support.
Brexit, tax cuts and transgender rights are among the issues the hopefuls have been setting out their positions on.
Oscar Pistorius in Mordaunt’s leadership video...
Some are pointing out Oscar Pistorius gets a showing in Penny Mordaunt’s leadership bid video:
Work and pensions secretary backs Liz Truss
Meanwhile Therese Coffey said she would back Liz Truss to be the next Tory leader.
The work and pensions secretary tweeted this:
Ms Truss has not officially launched her leadership bid yet, with reports suggesting this could happen on Monday.
Yvette Cooper calls Tory leadership race ‘chaotic catwalk of contestants'
Labour’s Yvette Cooper has branded the Conservative leadership contest a “chaotic catwalk of contestants”.
The shadow home secretary said they have been party to 12 years of “failed Conservative government with low growth, with soaring cost of living and also rundown public services”.
“I think all of them are really part of this catalogue of failure. They are, all of them, letting the country down,” she told Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
Michael Fabricant backs Penny Mordaunt for leader
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has given his support to Penny Mordaunt as the next Tory leader.
“She is feisty, full of fun and, like me, while socially liberal, a staunch supporter of Brexit who firmly believes in the sovereignty and independence of the United Kingdom,” he said.
More here:
Eustice among those backing Shapps for leader
Grant Shapps has been tweeting out a list of MPs who are backing his leadership campaign - including George Eustice:
Rees-Mogg decries ‘gossip’ over Pincher affair
Jacob Rees-Mogg said “gossip” should not have dictated the fate of Boris Johnson as prime minister following his handling of the Chris Pincher allegations.
“I believe in the principle that somebody is innocent until proven guilty, and though the reports of what Mr Pincher has done, sound very serious they have gone from sounding as if somebody was too drunk and behaved badly, to a sexual assault, that is a different category,” he told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News.
“And when the prime minister was first talking about it, or his spokesman was first talking about it, it sounded like somebody who was very drunk, but the principle of innocent until proved guilty is fundamental and Mr Pincher is entitled to due process, that’s a constitutional fundamental.”
He added:“I think we need facts. And there weren’t facts. There was a degree of gossip and there was the Foreign Office incident which had been closed, there had been an accepted apology.
“And the difficulty with that, is that if an apology has been accepted, you didn’t know at that point how serious it was. It may turn out later that it was more serious. But it was something that was closed. The evidence wasn’t there for the prime minister in my mind to have made a fair decision.”
PA
ICYMI: Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he has even done is ‘invade a country'
Watch this part of his Sunday morning interview on Independent TV:
Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’
Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister.After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Shapps ‘would not endorse’ minister’s rude gesture to crowd
Grant Shapps has said he would not “endorse” the behaviour of a new minister who made a rude gesture to protesters outside Downing Street.
Andrea Jenkyns raised her middle finger to crowds outside No 10 shortly before Boris Johnson’s resignation speech and her promotion to education minister.
Here is a reminder of what happened:
MP who gave protesters the middle finger promoted to education minister
‘Can’t wait for you teach our children good manners,’ says critic
Hunt once again puts himself forward as candidate ‘not associated’ with Johnson government
Jeremy Hunt is continuing to put himself forward as a Tory leader candidate distanced from Boris Johnson.
“I’ve never served in [Mr Johnson’s] Cabinet and just listening to some of your earlier listeners and the conversations you were having, I do think that choosing someone who has not been associated with his government would be a strong way for the Conservative Party to say that it had listened to the anger of many, many voters,” he told LBC.
Hunt says Esther McVey would be his deputy PM
Jeremy Hunt says he will have Esther McVey as deputy PM if he gets the top office:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies