Boris Johnson compares Putin to a ‘Dickensian fat boy’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin with “the fat boy in Dickens” who wants to “make our flesh creep” with threats of using nuclear weapons.

Speaking at a breakfast event on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the former prime minister insisted that the Russian president would not resort to using nuclear weapons, dismissing the idea as “nonsense”.

He said: “Putin wants to present it as a nuclear stand-off between between Nato and Russia.

“Nonsense. He’s not going to use nuclear weapons, okay. He’s like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He’s never going to do it.”

Boris Johnson compared Vladimir Putin with “the fat boy in Dickens” (AP)

He said such a move would put the Russian president into “a complete economic cryogenic paralysis” and “terrify the Russians”.

“He’s not going to do it. Don’t go down that rabbit hole, stop it,” Mr Johnson added.

Mr Johnson was joined on a discussion panel by speakers including Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and first vice prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Former PM says Putin wants ‘to make our flesh creep’ (via REUTERS)

Addressing the event via video link, Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for countries to move faster in supplying weapons to Ukraine.

“The vaccine against Russian tyranny is available,” he said.

Canada’s deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland called for more Western support for Ukraine, saying: “I don’t skate to where the puck is. I skate to where the puck is going. This puck is going to Ukrainian victory, so let’s skate there.”

Mr Johnson, who received the title of “Honorary Citizen of Kyiv’ at the event by mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, then chimed in: “Tell Putin to get the puck out of Ukraine.”

Boris Johnson receives the title of "Honorary Citizen of Kyiv” from Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, in Davos (@vitaliyklitschko via REUTERS)

He also urged the audience to “stop worrying about Kremlinology,” quipping: “It’s difficult to work out what’s gonna happen in UK politics, let alone in the Kremlin.”

More follows.