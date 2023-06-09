Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims he is victim of ‘partygate and Brexit witchunt’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has sensationally announced he is quitting as an MP claiming he is the victim of a Partygate and Brexit witch-hunt.

The former Prime Minister’s decision came as he faced a damning verdict into his conduct during the Covid pandemic by a Parliamentary inquiry.

Amid growing speculation that it could have lead to the humiliation of being kicked out as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he said he is to stand down.

He claimed his political enemies had sought revenge on him ever since he led the campaign to take the UK out of the EU in 2016.

The shock move is bound to lead to speculation that Mr Johnson - who has been made aware of the probe’s as yet unpublished findings - jumped before he was pushed.

Boris Johnson made the shock announcement on Friday evening (AP)

It comes after Mr Johnson had been accused of cronyism after handing out peerages, knighthoods and other gongs to his closest allies, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, and aides linked to the partygate scandal.

His surprise departure was also announced only hours after his most loyal former cabinet ally Nadine Dorries also announced she is leaving the Commons after his bid to give her a peerage was effectively blocked.

Mr Johnson also used his bombshell resignation statement to launch a devastating political and personal attack on his successor.

Allied to a thinly veiled threat to return to the political fray it will be seen by some as a personal manifesto and the platform for a possible future leadership challenge against embattled Rishi Sunak.

He accused Mr Sunak’s government of “endlessly” putting up taxes, not being “properly” Conservative and appearing to forget Brexit voters.

“Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do,” he said.

Mr Johnson launched a broadside at Rishi Sunak - and hinted at a comeback (PA Archive)

In an apparent bid to rally his supporters, he also sought to tie the investigation against him to Brexit – claiming his removal as an MP was “the necessary first step” to reversing Britain’s exit from the EU.

“I am not alone in thinking that there is a witch hunt underway, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result,” he said.

In an extraordinary 1,034-word long statement, he accused the Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out” and compared it to a “kangaroo court”.

And he accused the Labour MP chairing the Commons privileges committee, which is carrying out the inquiry, of bias against him.

"It is very sad to be leaving Parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias," he said.

His resignation came hours after his staunch ally Nadine Dorries also stood down as an MP (Getty)

Opposition parties said Mr Johnson would not be missed.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the public were “sick to the back teeth of this never-ending Tory soap opera played out at their expense”.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper added: “Good riddance.”

Earlier he was accused of a “sickening insult” to the bereaved after he gave honours to allies embroiled in the Partygate scandal, including one dubbed ‘party Marty’.

Martin Reynolds, his former principal private secretary who boasted “we seem to have got away with” the ‘bring your own booze’ garden party during coronavirus restrictions, received a gong.

There were also honours for Dan Rosenfield, his ex-chief of staff, and Jack Doyle, his former director of communications, both of whom were in office during some of the rule-breaking.

Those put forward for a knighthood included staunch loyalist Mr Rees-Mogg, former housing secretary Simon Clarke, and MPs Conor Burns and Michael Fabricant.

Former home secretary Ms Patel was nominated for a damehood, along with former ministers Andrea Jenkyns and Amanda Milling.

