Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate on the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over Partygate.

The privileges committee report found the breaches were serious enough to recommend a suspension of 90 days for Mr Johnson’s “repeated contempts” of parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned.

Whether or not a vote on the report takes place on Monday – which is incidentally the former prime minister’s birthday – depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report.

No 10 has declined to say if Mr Sunak will turn up to back the report, but he will be hosting a foreign leader in Downing Street which could give him an excuse not to take part.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party is facing fresh outrage following the release of video showing people partying at its headquarters during lockdown. The video shows attendees drinking, dancing and appearing to joke about Covid restrictions at a time when indoor socialising was banned.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove, who has apologised for the video, will also abstain from a vote.