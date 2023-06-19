Boris Johnson – latest: Rishi Sunak ‘expected to skip’ debate on damning Partygate report
Tories face fresh outrage as leaked video shows people partying at its headquarters during lockdown
Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled parliament
Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate on the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over Partygate.
The privileges committee report found the breaches were serious enough to recommend a suspension of 90 days for Mr Johnson’s “repeated contempts” of parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned.
Whether or not a vote on the report takes place on Monday – which is incidentally the former prime minister’s birthday – depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report.
No 10 has declined to say if Mr Sunak will turn up to back the report, but he will be hosting a foreign leader in Downing Street which could give him an excuse not to take part.
Meanwhile, Conservative Party is facing fresh outrage following the release of video showing people partying at its headquarters during lockdown. The video shows attendees drinking, dancing and appearing to joke about Covid restrictions at a time when indoor socialising was banned.
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove, who has apologised for the video, will also abstain from a vote.
The Conservative Party is facing fresh outrage following the release of video showing people partying at its headquarters during lockdown.
The video shows attendees drinking, dancing and appearing to joke about Covid restrictions at a time when indoor socialising was banned.
Two of those at the party, held in the basement of Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in London in December 2020, were in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list. The Metropolitan Police said yesterday that the force was “aware of the footage” – published by The Mirror – and are “considering it”.
Ruth Carney, whose father died alone in hospital in May 2020, said it was insulting that Tory staff could be drinking and dancing after she had not been able to be with her father at the end.
“Then ... they’re having a party and dancing. I’m fuming, I’m extremely angry, I absolutely cannot believe this – it’s like some kind of joke,” she said of the video.
Archie Mitchell reports.
Relatives of those who died during the pandemic vent their fury at video – a legacy of Johnson’s chaotic tenure
Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate of the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over partygate, amid reignited anger over the scandal following a newly published video.
The motion on the privileges committee’s findings comes as Scotland Yard is “considering” the footage from a 2020 Christmas gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.
Whether or not a vote on the report takes place today – which is incidentally the former prime minister’s birthday – depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report.
Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.
Senior backbencher Bill Cash, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said he would turn up to vote against the findings, citing the former prime minister’s “historic achievements”.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog bringing you the latest updates from Westminster.
