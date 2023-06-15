Boris Johnson report – latest: Ex-PM’s controversial honours list won’t be axed despite damning findings
Boris Johnson committed ‘repeated contempts’ of parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials, privileges committee finds
Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament
Rishi Sunak has no plans to axe Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list despite the former prime minister being found guilty of repeated contempts of parliament, Downing Street has said.
"When it comes to honours, that’s a long-standing convention, the prime minister has abided by convention, that’s not going to change,” a spokesperson said.
Earlier, the privileges committee found Mr Johnson had committed “repeated contempts” of parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his Partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, the cross-party investigation found.
In a damning report, the privileges committee recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson but he has already resigned as an MP.
Though his resignation means he will escape that punishment, the committee recommended he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.
Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.
Sunak has ‘no plans’ to strip Johnson of funding for ex-PMs
Downing Street brushed off a Liberal Democrat call for Boris Johnson to be stripped of his funding to continue running an office as a former premier.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: "I’m not aware of any plans to do that.
"These arrangements are fairly long-standing - it’s not a personal salary or allowance, it’s the reimbursement of expenses for office and secretarial costs."
No 10 also rejected suggestions that Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list should be rescinded.
"When it comes to honours, that’s a long-standing convention, the Prime Minister has abided by convention, that’s not going to change."
There are also "no plans" to recoup the cost of Mr Johnson’s publicly-funded legal fees.
PM hasn’t read report yet - Downing Street
Downing Street suggested Rishi Sunak has not yet had chance to read the Privileges Committee’s report on Boris Johnson.
"I’m not aware he has," the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, adding that Mr Sunak had been with police on an immigration raid on Thursday morning.
The spokesman added: "This is the work of a parliamentary committee the House voted on to carry out their work.
"Its conclusions and recommendations are for the committee and its members have fulfilled their mandate from the House.
"In line with proper process it’s now for the House and MPs to consider its findings."
Sunak has no plans to tear up Boris’s honours list
Rishi Sunak has hit back at Boris Johnson’s allies for attacking the privileges committee – but said there was no plans to rescind the ex-PM’s honours list, Adam Forrest reports.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I’ve said previously it would not be right to traduce or criticise the work of the committee.”
No 10 made clear that there are no plans to tear up Mr Johnson’s honours list, or as ask him to pay back taxpayer-funding legal support. Mr Sunak’s spokesman also made Mr Johnson would not lose access to funding given to ex-prime ministers.
Downing Street also rejected claims – made by Johnson ally Nadine Dorries – that members of the committee were offered indictments like honours or safe seats.
Watch: Moment Boris Johnson misleads Commons claiming rules were followed ‘at all times’
Johnson loyalists weigh in behind former PM
Boris Johnson loyalists are attacking the privileges committee as they weigh in behind the former prime minister despite him being found guilty of repeated contempts of parliament.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Andrea Jenkyns posted a graphic on Twitter to say she is “backing” the former prime minister.
And Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici said Mr Johnson had been “treated appallingly” by the Privileges Committee.
Workington MP Mark Jenkinson accused the committee of a “gross overreach” and said stripping Boris Johnson of his Parliamentary pass would be “nothing short of vindictive”.
Simon Clarke said: “I am amazed at the harshness of today’s report by the Privileges Committee. I believed Boris before and I believe him today. This punishment is absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness, and I will vote against this report on Monday.”
Mr Clarke later said he would vote against the report’s findings.
And one went as far as to suggest Mr Johnson’s treatment almost amounted to being moved around the country so members of the public can throw rotten food at him.
Boris backer Sir James Duddridge said: “Why not go the full way, put Boris, in the stocks and providing rotten food to throw rotten food at him. Moving him around the marginals, so the country could share in the humiliation. History will hold Boris in higher regard than this committee. I thank him for his service.”
Those trying to ‘trash’ committee’s work are ‘not right’ - Tory MP
Tory MP Simon Hoare swung behind the committee’s findings, arguing those seeking to “trash” its work are “not right”, Archie Mitchell reports.
Mr Hoare said he “absolutely agreed” with a statement from Labour’s Jess Phillips, who said committee members had been “put through the ringer, lied about, intimidated and had their security put at risk”. Ms Phillips added that they deserve “some respect”.
Mr Hoare added: “Committees of the House of Commons do their work on behalf of the House of Commons. If one is trashed: all are and that’s not right.”
Strip Johnson of his parliamentary pass, says Rayner
Angela Rayner backed the Privileges Committee saying Boris Johnson should be stripped of his parliamentary pass.
Asked whether she thought that was going too far, Labour’s deputy leader said: "No I don’t.
“Somebody like him should never have been prime minister because he’s shown that he can’t uphold the standards in public life,” she said.
Ms Rayner said: "He’s undermined his office and he’s undermined the office of prime minister.
"He’s a disgraced prime minister. He shouldn’t be anywhere near Parliament."
She said: "People lost their loved ones and weren’t able to see people in their dying minutes while he was getting drunk at No 10, having parties knowing full well that that was completely unacceptable.
"He should have admitted it, he should have apologised and instead he is blaming everybody else."
Sunak must give MPs a vote on report findings - Labour
Labour urged Rishi Sunak to hold a vote to approve the Privilege Committee report finding Boris Johnson is a “lawbreaker and a liar”, as well as its sanctions.
Previous reports have suggested Mr Sunak would allow MPs a free vote on the report findings.
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “The evidence in this report is damning and the conclusions the committee came to are clear: Boris Johnson is a lawbreaker and a liar.
“Rishi Sunak must now confirm the Government will follow precedent and give the House the opportunity to approve the report and endorse the sanctions in full.
“This report makes it even more inconceivable that the Prime Minister approved Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list just a week ago as part of some sort of grubby deal, rather than waiting for this report and saying ‘no’ to his former boss.”
Committee has come under ‘constant intimidation’ from Johnson
The privileges committee has come under “constant intimidation” from Boris Johnson, Labour has said.
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire also described the former PM’s behaviour as “shocking but not surprising”.
She said: "I thank the committee members for the thoughtful and considered work that they’ve carried out over a year under constant intimidation from the former Prime Minister and his friends.
“They did as we asked - diligently - and we should be grateful. I am disappointed to hear that the attacks on them - a committee with a conservative majority, a cross-party committee, properly constituted - those attacks continue today led by Mr Johnson.
“His behaviour is shocking but not surprising. I was Shadow Leader of the house two years ago when he tried to rip up the rules to save his friend Patterson. Hundreds of Tory MPs voted with him - I’m afraid to say including the current Leader of the House."
‘Wine time Fridays’ took place on a weekly basis - Downing Street official
Wine-drinking gatherings took place in Downing Street on a “weekly basis” during the Covid pandemic, an unnamed Downing Street official said in written evidence to the committee.
The official said No 10 was “slow” to enforce “any rules” in the building.
The official said: “No. 10, despite setting the rules to the country, was slow to enforce any rules in the building.
“The press office Wine Time Fridays continued throughout, social distancing was not enforced […]
“This was all part of a wider culture of not adhering to any rules. No 10 was like an island oasis of normality”. Mr Johnson also, of course, had personal knowledge of the gatherings”.
