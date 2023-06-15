✕ Close Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has no plans to axe Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list despite the former prime minister being found guilty of repeated contempts of parliament, Downing Street has said.

"When it comes to honours, that’s a long-standing convention, the prime minister has abided by convention, that’s not going to change,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier, the privileges committee found Mr Johnson had committed “repeated contempts” of parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his Partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, the cross-party investigation found.

In a damning report, the privileges committee recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson but he has already resigned as an MP.

Though his resignation means he will escape that punishment, the committee recommended he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.

Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage of lying.