Boris Johnson report – latest: Ex-PM’s honours list won’t be axed despite finding that he ‘misled’ MPs
Despite scathing Privileges Committee report into Partygate, Boris Johnson’s controversial honours list won’t be axed Downing Street has said
Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament
A damning report into Partygate has laid bare Boris Johnson’s final disgrace, but No 10 said it will not axe his controversial resignation honours list.
A cross-party committee of MPs found the former prime minister repeatedly lied to Parliament before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation.
The privileges committee recommended a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not dramatically quit. They concluded he should be barred from holding a pass to parliament.
But Downing Street said it had no plans to scrap Mr Johnson’s resignation list, in which he gave honours to allies embroiled in Partygate.
“When it comes to honours, that’s a long-standing convention, the prime minister has abided by convention, that’s not going to change,” Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said.
Mr Johnson hit out at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs, who he has repeatedly sought to disparage, of lying.
His arch-ally Nadine Dorries also said any Tory MP who votes to approve the report is “fundamentally not a Conservative”. MPs will debate the report on Monday.
Boris Johnson the liar: How ex-PM lied and lied again to Commons
Boris Johnson’s final disgrace has been laid bare in a damning report which found he deliberately lied and lied again to parliament over Partygate.
In a sensational verdict a cross-party group of MPs recommended that he face a 90-day suspension – nearly twice as long as Liz Truss was prime minister – had he not dramatically quit the Commons last week.
The former prime minister should still suffer the humiliation of being stripped of a pass to the House of Commons, the privileges committee ruled.
Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest report.
Boris Johnson the liar: How ex-PM lied and lied again to Commons
Former PM faced 90-day ban in MPs’ scathing report, as allies vow to stage revolt against ‘vindictive’ findings
More than half of Tory voters from 2019 don’t think Boris Johnson’s career is over, Savanta survey says
The latest Savanta survey indicates that 47 per cent of people believe that Boris Johnson’s political career is over.
However 40 per cent of people still think there is the possibility of a comeback. This percentage increases to 54 per cent when people who voted Conservative in 2019 were asked.
Shadow Commons leader calls Boris Johnson 'liar' as Partygate report finds he misled MPs
Corbyn praises former Labour politician Glenda Jackson
Jeremy Corbyn has praised veteran actress and former Labour politician Glenda Jackson as someone who “gave it all in her life”.
The ex-Labour leader told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “She gave it all, gave it all in film, gave it all in theatre, gave it all in politics, and was, I think, very funny often to talk to.”
He said he first met her at a Sunday evening fundraiser for the homeless in the 1970s and that he was “impressed” she would participate in such an event “when she was already a very famous actress”.
He also noted the “support she gave later in the 1970s to the anti-racist campaign, the anti-Nazi league”.
When she entered Parliament, “she wanted to be seen to be a serious politician representing her constituency and dealing with issues that faced London and other places”, Mr Corbyn said.
“She and I didn’t always agree on everything,” he said, adding that he respected “her openness and clarity of expression”.
He particularly praised her speech criticising Margaret Thatcher during a Commons debate which had been called to pay tribute to the former prime minister after she died.
Rishi Sunak rejects calls to strip Boris Johnson of £115,000 a year expenses for life
Downing Street has rejected calls to strip Boris Johnson of the £115,000 a year expense allowance given to former prime ministers – after an inquiry found he had repeatedly misled parliament.
The ex prime minister is facing a ban from holding a parliamentary security pass after a devastating cross-party committee blasted his handling of the Partygate scandal.
But there are now calls that Mr Johnson should be stripped of the other trappings of office, including generous lifetime expenses and gongs for his allies and cronies.
Jon Stone reports.
Rishi Sunak rejects calls to strip Boris Johnson of £115,000 a year expenses for life
The former prime minister will be entitled to the Public Duty Costs Allowance
Rod Stewart says he's still 'a fan' of Boris Johnson despite Partygate report
Boris Johnson faces call to stand down from Privy Council
Boris Johnson is facing calls to stand down from the Privy Council, which advises the monarch, in the wake of the finding he misled parliament over Partygate.
Chris Bryant, the chair of the Commons standards committee, told the Independent: “He’s a disgraced former prime minister. You really wouldn’t normally want a disgraced former minister carrying on in the Privy Council.
“But I don’t suppose for a second that Boris Johnson has enough insight into what he’s done and feels at all accountable. So I don’t suppose for a second that he will stand down.”
He added: “John Profumo was struck off from the privy council for having lied to parliament as a minister.” He also accused Rishi Sunak over “running for the hills over” the scandal.
Tory peer Lord Lexden agreed Mr Johnson should no longer be a member of the Privy Council, saying: “To do it in the fevered atmosphere which exists at the moment would risk drawing the monarch into politics, and give Johnson yet another target for his acrimony. It should be done a little later.”
What sanctions could Boris Johnson face?
In an unprecedented ruling, the cross-party privileges committee has recommended that Boris Johnson be banned from parliament for 90 days, with members unanimously agreeing on a ban of at least 10 days – which would have been enough to trigger a by-election had he not resigned just days earlier.
The committee now recommends that he should not be given a former member’s pass, which would effectively ban him from visiting parliament. But his fate ultimately lies in the hands of MPs, who will debate and vote on the committee’s findings on Monday.
However, even if MPs do vote to revoke his pass, this decision would be rendered void were Johnson ever to be re-elected as an MP.
On Monday, MPs could push for Johnson to be prevented from standing again, but the convention that no parliament can bind its successors means that only those at Conservative Party headquarters could truly stop him trying to be a Tory MP.Another potential route back to parliament that Johnson could consider is via the upper chamber.
But according to a former member of the House of Lords appointment commission who spoke to the Financial Times, the committee’s verdict of “contempt” would “be an important factor to be taken into consideration”, and ultimately could enable the Lords commission to block any attempt to hand Johnson a peerage.
With Johnson loyalists lining up to condemn the committee’s report ahead of Monday’s Commons showdown, as his critics call for his Honour’s List to be scrapped, it remains to be seen whether the inquiry, the vote – or perhaps a peerage-related snub – could prove to be the former PM’s final indignation.
Nadine Dorries ‘off her rocker’, says senior Tory
Sunak allies told The Independent that Nadine Dorries was “off her rocker” by threatening deselections, and urged colleagues to “show backbone” when the crunch free vote to approve the cross-party report comes on Monday.
One senior Tory told The Independent: “Nadine is off her rocker and biting the hand that put her in public life.
She is making a show of herself.”Another senior Tory said colleagues should “show backbone” and ignore deselection threats made by Boris Johnson’s allies.
“I hope colleagues have the integrity to vote how they want – never mind those stamping their feet.”
However, the former minister predicted that there would be an “even mix” of Tory MPs abstain to avoid upsetting Boris-backing constituents, and voting it through to “support the process”.
They said there was some “shock” in the Tory tearoom over the harshness of the 90-day suspension.
Sunak will take time to ‘fully consider’ Partygate report
Rishi Sunak will take time to “fully consider” the Privileges Committee’s report that found Boris Johnson lied to MPs, Downing Street has said.
“He hasn’t yet had time to fully consider the report,” a No 10 spokesperson told reporters.
“He intends to take the time to fully consider the report.”
The spokesman declined to say whether the prime minister will participate in the Commons vote on the committee’s findings on Monday, saying: “We will set out the PM’s activity for next week on Monday.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies