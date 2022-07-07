Brandon Lewis becomes fourth cabinet minister to resign

✕ Close Sajid Javid says he will ‘never risk losing integrity’ during PMQs resignation speech

Northern Ireland secretary Brendan Lewis has tendered his resignation in the latest blow to prime minister Boris Johnson.

In a letter tweeted out by Mr Lewis on Thursday morning, he says the party is now “past the point of no return” and that he cannot “sacrifice his personal integrity anymore”.

He becomes the fourth cabinet minister to resign after Wales secretary Simon Hart quit on Wednesday night. Hart wrote in his own letter that there seemed “no other option left”.

It comes amid a collapse in the PM's cabinet support after he sacked housing secretary Michael Gove for calling publicly on Johnson to step down.

Suella Braverman, the attorney general and until now one of Mr Johnson's staunchest allies, also called on him to resign but said she will not yet quit herself. She told ITV’s Robert Peston that she wants to replace Mr Johnson as PM.

As of last night, Mr Johnson continued to defy the chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally, who said the PM had vowed to "fight on".