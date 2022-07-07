Boris Johnson news - live: Brandon Lewis becomes fourth cabinet minister to resign
Priti Patel and Brandon Lewis join ministers in telling prime minister to go
Sajid Javid says he will ‘never risk losing integrity’ during PMQs resignation speech
Northern Ireland secretary Brendan Lewis has tendered his resignation in the latest blow to prime minister Boris Johnson.
In a letter tweeted out by Mr Lewis on Thursday morning, he says the party is now “past the point of no return” and that he cannot “sacrifice his personal integrity anymore”.
He becomes the fourth cabinet minister to resign after Wales secretary Simon Hart quit on Wednesday night. Hart wrote in his own letter that there seemed “no other option left”.
It comes amid a collapse in the PM's cabinet support after he sacked housing secretary Michael Gove for calling publicly on Johnson to step down.
Suella Braverman, the attorney general and until now one of Mr Johnson's staunchest allies, also called on him to resign but said she will not yet quit herself. She told ITV’s Robert Peston that she wants to replace Mr Johnson as PM.
As of last night, Mr Johnson continued to defy the chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally, who said the PM had vowed to "fight on".
What happens next for Boris Johnson?
A defiant Boris Johnson has made it clear he is not giving up his grip on power, despite calls from ministers and MPs across the Tory party to stand down.
No prime minister in modern history has tried to cling on to office in the face of such overwhelming opposition from their own side.
It places the ball firmly in the court of those who believe his position has become untenable.
What are Mr Johnson's options now and what can be done to remove him from No 10?
Boris Johnson fights on: what happens next?
The Prime Minister has said he is not quitting, despite calls from Tory MPs and ministers to stand down.
Brandon Lewis becomes fourth cabinet minister to resign
Northern Ireland secretary Brendan Lewis has tendered his resignation in the latest blow to prime minister Boris Johnson.
In a letter tweeted out by Mr Lewis on Thursday morning, he says the party is now “past the point of no return” and that he cannot “sacrifice his personal integrity anymore”.
“I have gone out and defended this government both publicly and privately,” the Northern Ireland secretary told Mr Johnson in his resignation letter.
“We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now. It is clear that our Party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better.”
Read the details here:
Brandon Lewis resigns from cabinet in latest blow to Boris Johnson
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned from the Cabinet, telling Boris Johnson that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”.
Johnson 'needs to resign', says Matt Hancock
Former health secretary Matt Hancock says Boris Johnson "won't be the leader of the Conservative Party in a very short period of time" and soon there will be a new leader, as he expressed sadness over the events that led to this point.
Speaking to Robert Peston on ITV, the former ally of Mr Johnson said while "it's sad" that the prime minister lost the support of his Cabinet, he agrees that it's time for him to step down.
"Unfortunately, it's come to the point where he [Mr Johnson] needs to resign and he won't be the leader of the Conservative Party in a very short period of time, whether that's tomorrow or next week," Mr Hancock said.
Nadhim Zahawi’s inbox is already full of impossible tasks – and he seems to have run out of ideas
Few would envy the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, who comes to the job just as Boris Johnson’s government crumbles faster than the UK economy, writes The Independent’s business reporter Ben Chapman. The man tasked with stewarding the country’s finances has an exceptionally long to-do list.Among the challenges he faces are a cost of living crisis, a looming recession and rising interest rates that will push up the cost of government borrowing.
There is the potential for Zahawi to be in the job for only a matter of days.
But, if Johnson’s government survives, what are the chancellor’s priorities and how might he deal with them?
Read here:
Analysis: Nadhim Zahawi’s inbox as chancellor is full of impossible tasks
The new chancellor says he will cut taxes, boost growth and balance the government’s books. Something has to give, argues Ben Chapman
1922 Committee steps back from rule change to force out Johnson
The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers have pulled back from a threat to change party rules to allow another confidence vote in Boris Johnson.
The group decided it would be unfair to ditch the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the prime minister before committee elections can take place on Monday.
However, a source on the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday.
My colleague Adam Forrest has more on this:
1922 Committee steps back from immediate rule change to force out Boris Johnson
Group of top backbenchers decided it would be unfair to change before elections on Monday
Johnson ‘now like Putin’, says a former ally
Boris Johnson’s move to sack Michael Gove, reportedly without any consultations, is causing resentment within the Conservative party as members now accuse the prime minister of being “detached from reality”.
BBC Newsnight’s political editor Nicholas Watt has tweeted that an unnamed former ally of Mr Johnson told him that the move to sack the senior cabinet minister was an act of “revenge”.
“Sacking Gove is revenge. But Boris is now detached from reality. He is now like Putin,” Mr Watt said he was told.
ICYMI: Johnson refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation
Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.
The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.
He told colleagues he remains “focused on the important issues facing the country”, The Independent was told. His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later and set the scene for further likely walkouts to come.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
How handling of club incident escalated into PM’s worst leadership crisis
A defiant Boris Johnson is refusing to leave Downing Street despite haemorrhaging support across the Tory ranks in the wake of the Chris Pincher scandal.
But a dramatic wave of government resignations over 24 hours and a slew of former allies withdrawing their backing has put the future of his leadership in grave doubt.
The fresh mutiny comes in the wake of the prime minister’s handling of allegations made against former deputy chief whip Mr Pincher.
Here is a timeline of the events that led up to this crisis after reports of the claims against Mr Pincher first emerged:
How handling of club incident escalated into PM’s worst leadership crisis
Pressure has been mounting on Boris Johnson to quit over his handling of allegations made against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.
Alister Jack: I’m optimistic the prime minister will endure
The Scottish secretary has said he is “optimistic the PM will endure” and will “reset” the government, as he sought to defend Boris Johnson amid a string of Cabinet resignations.
Alister Jack also said the prime minister was “mugged” by a birthday cake at one event during the partygate scandal.
The prime minister is in a “robust” mood despite Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and other ministers leaving government in the wake of the Chris Pincher affair, Mr Jack said.
Read more:
Alister Jack: I’m optimistic the Prime Minister will endure
The Scottish Secretary claimed the Prime Minister was ‘mugged’ by a birthday cake during the partygate scandal.
Full story: Suella Braverman says she will continue in her role despite calling for PM to quit
The government’s most senior law officer has called on Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister suffered a third cabinet resignation due to his refusal to leave office, but said she will continue as attorney general.
Suella Braverman said Mr Johnson had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days and that “the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the prime minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go”.
Ms Braverman, previously a firm Johnson loyalist, said she would stand in a contest to replace him as Tory leader.
She also told ITV’s Robert Peston that she wants to replace Mr Johnson as PM.
Liam James has more:
Suella Braverman tells PM to go as Simon Hart becomes third to quit cabinet
Attorney general says ‘balance has tipped’ against Boris Johnson
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies