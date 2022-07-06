✕ Close Newly appointed Chancellor Zahawi denies threatening to resign if not given top job

Nadhim Zahawi has denied he threatened to quit as others - including Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak - sensationally left their government posts.

The former education secretary has moved into a new role as chancellor after resignations over the PM’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal sparked a reshuffle.

He denied reports he had threatened to go if Liz Truss got the Treasury job over him on Wednesday.

“This is a team game. You play for the team and deliver for the nation,” he told Sky News.

The resignation of former chancellor Mr Sunak, former health secretary Mr Javid and Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami have thrown Mr Johnson’s premiership into question.

They come amid mounting Tory fury at the prime minister, after No 10 admitted he was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to a role in charge of MPs’ welfare that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.

Mr Johnson has expressed his “regret” and apologised for the “mistake” of this promotion.