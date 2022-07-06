Boris Johnson – live: Zahawi denies he threatened to quit as Sunak and Javid resign
PM’s premiership in peril as he scrambles to replace key ministers
Nadhim Zahawi has denied he threatened to quit as others - including Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak - sensationally left their government posts.
The former education secretary has moved into a new role as chancellor after resignations over the PM’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal sparked a reshuffle.
He denied reports he had threatened to go if Liz Truss got the Treasury job over him on Wednesday.
“This is a team game. You play for the team and deliver for the nation,” he told Sky News.
The resignation of former chancellor Mr Sunak, former health secretary Mr Javid and Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami have thrown Mr Johnson’s premiership into question.
They come amid mounting Tory fury at the prime minister, after No 10 admitted he was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to a role in charge of MPs’ welfare that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.
Mr Johnson has expressed his “regret” and apologised for the “mistake” of this promotion.
Another resignation
A Department of Transport parliamentary private secretary has joined the chorus of resignations.
Tory MP Laura Trott said: “Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.”
Nadhim Zahawi v Alastair Campbell
Nadhim Zahawi gave Alastair Campbell a few mentions this morning, naming him as someone “egging” government to turn on each other.
“Wherever Alastair Campbell is, you want to be on the opposite side of the argument,” he added to Sky News.
Here is the former Blair comms chief’s reply:
Boris Johnson has ‘great instinct for self-preservation’ just about himself, Tory MP says
A Tory MP has said Boris Johnson has a “great instinct for self-preservation”.
“The unfortunate thing is it is about him, not about the country, not even about the Conservative party,” Sir Roger Gale told Sky News.
Watch below:
Full story: Nadhim Zahawi denies he threatened to quit government
Nadhim Zahawi has denied he threatened to resign from Boris Johnson’s cabinet amid a tussle for the role as chancellor and also hinted a planned rise in corporation tax may be axed, Ashley Cowburn reports.
The remarks from the newly appointed chancellor come as the prime minister clings to power after the twin resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, alongside a slew of junior aides.
Zahawi denies he threatened to resign and hints corporation tax hike may be axed
Rishi Sunak’s successor says ‘nothing is off the table’ on tax policy
What is expected in parliament today?
Boris Johnson will face questions in parliament followed by a grilling by senior MPs today, with his premiership on the brink after a slew of resignations from ministers saying he was not fit to govern.
The level of hostility he is confronting from within his own party will be laid bare later when he appears before MPs for his weekly question session, before later facing the chairs of parliamentary committees for a scheduled two-hour grilling.
“I suspect we will have to drag him kicking and screaming from Downing Street,” one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But if we have to do it that way then we will.”
Zahawi avoids saying if he would run as leader
The new chancellor also dodges a question about whether he would run as leader if there was a vacancy:
Zahawi asked about plans as chancellor
Sky News presenter quizzed Nadhim Zahawi on what he would do in new role as chancellor.
He repeatedly told her it was his “first day” in the job and would look at all the options for a number of issues, including fuel duty and corporation tax.
Zahawi said he did not threaten to quit as well
Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News he did not threaten to resign as others quit their posts.
He denied reports Liz Truss was going to be chancellor until the former education secretary threatened to go if it was not him.
“This is a team game. You play for the team and deliver for the nation,” he said.
‘You don’t go into this job to have an easy life,’ new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says
Nadhim Zahawi has just been on Sky News in his newly-appointed role of chancellor.
First question: “What first attracted you to become chancellor to a man described as a liar, a schemer, a law breaker and without integrity?”
His response: “You don’t go into this job to have an easy life. You make some tough decisions every day, and sometimes it is easy to walk away but actually it is much tougher to deliver for the country.”
He said he was doing this job because “the team” in government today “will deliver”.
Ex Tory vice chair says No 10 handling of Pincher scandal ‘appalling'
Former Tory vice chair Bim Afolami, who resigned yesterday, has called No 10’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal as “really appalling”.
The MP said he voted for Boris Johnson in the recent confidence ballot because he believed he had “earned the right to rebuild trust in him”.
“I thought that was right, to give him that time. But I think that in the last few weeks we’ve seen that things haven’t improved. They’ve got a lot worse,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“I think the behaviour of Downing Street over the Chris Pincher affair was really appalling. And I, personally, just couldn’t think I could defend that sort of behaviour any longer.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies