Boris Johnson resignation – latest: Ex-PM asked Sunak to ‘do something I wasn’t prepared to do’
Rishi Sunak was asked whether anyone in No 10 had intervened in the former prime minister’s resignation honours list
Rishi Sunak: Boris Johnson ‘asked me to do something I wasn’t prepared to do’
Following the dispute over Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, Rishi Sunak has revealed the former prime minister asked him to “do something I was not prepared to” in overruling the approval committee for peerages.
Taking questions at the London Tech week conference, Mr Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right.” He was asked whether anyone in No 10 had intervened in the former prime minister’s resignation honours list.
“That was to either overrule the Holac (House of Lords Appointments Commission) committee or to make promises to people”, Mr Sunak added.
“Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that. I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that, then tough.”
Mr Johnson dramatically resigned as MP on Friday over the outcome of the Partygate inquiry, with two of his allies – Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams – also quitting with immediate effect.
The Privileges Committee will meet today to conclude their inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.
Selby & Ainsty by-election: Key numbers
Elsewhere, the seat of Selby & Ainsty was created at the 2010 general election and has always been held by the Conservatives.
Nigel Adams took 49% of the vote in 2010 and pushed up his share at every subsequent election, winning 53% in 2015, 59% in 2017 and 60% in 2019, when he won a majority of 20,137.
Labour came second in 2019 with 25% of the vote, 35 percentage points behind the Tories.
The Liberal Democrats finished third with 9%, while the Greens came fifth - behind the Yorkshire Party - on 3%.
For Labour to win this North Yorkshire seat at a by-election, it would need a swing in the share of the vote of 17.9 points, or 18 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 to switch to them.
The last time Labour achieved a swing at a by-election of at least 17 points was in February 1997, when the party won Wirral South from the Conservatives.
The Lib Dems would need a swing of 25.9 points, or 26 in every 100 former Tory voters to switch to them.
Mid-Bedfordshire by-election: Key numbers
Meanwhile, Labour would need a much larger swing in Mid-Bedfordshire to win the seat from the Conservatives.
Nadine Dorries notched up a huge majority of 24,664 at the 2019 general election, along with 60% of the vote.
The constituency has been held by the Tories without a break since 1931, with Ms Dorries becoming its MP in 2005.
Labour finished in second place in 2019 on 22% of the vote, 38 percentage points behind the Conservatives.
The Lib Dems were further behind on 13%, while the Greens were fourth on 4%.
To win the seat at the by-election, Labour would need a swing in the share of the vote of 19.1 percentage points - that is, 20 in every 100 people who voted Conservative in 2019 would have to switch.
Labour has not achieved this size of swing in a by-election since winning South East Staffordshire from the Tories in April 1996.
The Liberal Democrats would need an even bigger swing to leap from third to first place in Mid-Bedfordshire: 23.6 points, the equivalent of 24 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switching directly to the Lib Dems.
The party has pulled off this kind of swing in recent by-elections, however.
In June 2022 the Lib Dems won Tiverton & Honiton from the Conservatives on a swing of 29.9 points, while in December 2021 they won North Shropshire from the Tories on an even bigger swing of 34.1 points.
Uxbridge & South Ruislip by-election: Key numbers
The Conservatives are facing the prospect of fighting three by-elections at the same time - but against parties with differing chances of success.
Here are the key electoral statistics for Uxbridge & South Ruislip, Boris Johnson’s former constituency:
Uxbridge & South Ruislip has been held continuously by the Conservatives since the constituency was created in 2010.
The Tories’ share of the vote has gone up at each successive general election, from 48% in 2010 to 50% in 2015, 51% in 2017 and 53% in 2019.
Boris Johnson first won this north-west London seat in 2015 with a majority of 10,695.
His majority dropped to 5,034 in 2017 but rose to 7,210 in 2019.
Labour has always come second in this seat at general elections and polled 38% of the vote in 2019, 15 percentage points behind Mr Johnson.
The Liberal Democrats came a distant third in 2019, getting 6% of the vote, while the Greens were fourth on 2%.
To overturn the current Conservative majority of 7,210 and win the seat, Labour needs a swing in the share of the vote of 7.5 percentage points - in other words, eight in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 would need to switch to Labour.
This is a smaller change than the one achieved by Labour in the Wakefield by-election in June 2022, which saw the party win the seat from the Tories on a swing of 12.7 percentage points.
UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson 'partygate' inquiry
A U.K. parliamentary committee is meeting Monday to conclude its inquiry into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers over parties at his Downing Street office that breached COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
Members of Parliament‘s Privileges Committee have pledged to continue with the investigation into Johnson’s conduct after he unexpectedly quit as a lawmaker on Friday and angrily accused political opponents of driving him out in a “witch hunt.”
The committee is expected to finalize its highly-anticipated report Monday. British media report that the findings could be published in the coming days.
Johnson, 58, said the Privileges Committee told him he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over “partygate,” a series of boozy parties and gatherings in his office that broke strict pandemic restrictions that his government had imposed on the country.
He accused the committee, which has members from both government and opposition parties, of bias and called it a “kangaroo court.” In response, the committee said that Johnson “impugned the integrity” of Parliament with his attack.
No 10 welcomes TikTok change to tackle Albanian crossings
No 10 has welcomed a policy change by TikTok that has reportedly contributed to a drop in Albanian migrants crossing the English Channel.
The video platform is blocking posts advertising small boat crossings, and Border Force officers told The Times it was having an impact.
Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said the government had “been clear to social media companies that they do have a responsibility to take down posts and we welcome action from them to counter some of the posts, which have been reported”.
No 10 defiant despite highest daily Channel crossings of 2023
English Channel crossings “fluctuate on any given day”, No 10 has said in reaction to figures showing more 600 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats on Sunday – their highest daily total so far this year.
Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said: “I think that when the prime minister gave his update, he was talking about a five-month average 20% reduction rather than a snapshot figure.
“So we do know that number of crossings fluctuates; equally we know that, on average, the enhanced work with our French counterparts means that you are now more likely to be intercepted and stopped if you attempt to make a crossing than succeed in crossing the Channel.”
“But, clearly, crossings are continuing and that is because we have not been able to put in place our full plans, and obviously there is a great deal of work across government to that end.”
No plans to change ‘long-standing convention’ of resignation honours list, says PM’s spokesperson
Downing Street said there are no plans to change the “long-standing convention” of resignation honours list, following the allegations of cronyism levelled at Boris Johnson‘s nominations.
“I think it’s for former prime ministers to explain their rationale for nominating individuals,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.
But he added that a resignation honours list was a “long-standing convention”.
Wrong to ‘traduce’ privileges committee, says No 10
Downing Street expressed confidence in the work of the Privileges Committee, which has been the subject of attacks by Boris Johnson and his allies.
Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “This is a properly set-up committee that the House has voted to carry out their work.
“The government will in no way traduce or criticise the work of the committee who are doing exactly what Parliament has asked them to do.”
Asked about reported concerns over the security of committee members, the spokesman said: “I’ve only seen the reporting around that. I don’t know the facts. Clearly, any threats against any MPs are completely unacceptable.”
‘It is entirely untrue to say that anyone from No 10 attempted to remove or change or alter Holac’s list’ - Downing Street
It is “entirely untrue” that Rishi Sunak or members of his No 10 team removed names from Boris Johnson‘s peerages submission, Downing Street has said.
Asked if anyone in No 10 spoke to the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) before it made its redactions to Mr Johnson‘s list, the prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “It is entirely untrue to say that anyone from No 10 attempted to remove or change or alter Holac’s list.”
The official noted that “this is a process for Holac to make a decision” and said that “when it comes to peerages, the final list comes to the Prime Minister”.
Asked whether Mr Sunak broke a deal with his predecessor under which he would have waved through the honours list - as has been suggested by Mr Johnson‘s camp - the spokesman pointed to the Prime Minister’s comments on Monday morning, when he said Mr Johnson asked him to “do something I wasn’t prepared to do” by overruling Holac.
