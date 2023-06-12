✕ Close Related video

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MPs will meet in the wake of Boris Johnson’s dramatic Commons exit to conclude their inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament over No 10 lockdown parties.

The Privileges Committee has pledged to continue the investigation process after Mr Johnson stepped down as an MP and launched a scathing attack on the probe, branding it a “witch hunt”.

The panel is set to meet in Westminster on Monday with a view to deciding when to publish its report.

Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the defence select committee has accused Boris Johnson of “orchestrating a mutiny” and said he should not be allowed to stand as an MP again until he shows “commitment” to the party.

Mr Johnson dramatically resigned as MP on Friday over the outcome of the Partygate inquiry, with two of his allies – Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams – also quitting with immediate effect.

It comes as senior Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said “the world has moved on” and that Tories did not miss the drama of a Johnson administration. One senior MP, who is close to Mr Sunak, told The Independent: “Good riddance.”