Education minister Andrea Jenkyns said she gave the middle finger gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street but admitted she “should have shown more composure”.

Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates said in a statement that she “reached the end of my tether” and stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years.

Meanwhile, defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party leadership contest despite his status as favourite among the Tory grassroots.

In a post on Twitter Mr Wallace said he was “grateful” to Tory MPs who pledged him support but he was ruling himself out of the race and wants to focus on his current role.

And more than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.

Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young. Seven others are also backing Mr Sunak, according to reports, taking the total to at least 14.