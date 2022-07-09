Boris Johnson news - live: Jenkyns says she made middle finger gesture due to ‘baying mob’
Andrea Jenkyns said she ‘reached the end of my tether’ and stood up for herself after receiving ‘abuse’ over the years
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
Education minister Andrea Jenkyns said she gave the middle finger gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street but admitted she “should have shown more composure”.
Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates said in a statement that she “reached the end of my tether” and stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years.
Meanwhile, defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party leadership contest despite his status as favourite among the Tory grassroots.
In a post on Twitter Mr Wallace said he was “grateful” to Tory MPs who pledged him support but he was ruling himself out of the race and wants to focus on his current role.
And more than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.
Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.
Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young. Seven others are also backing Mr Sunak, according to reports, taking the total to at least 14.
Rishi Sunak suggests he doesn’t have ‘working class’ friends in resurfaced documentary
A resurfaced clip captures Rishi Sunak suggesting he doesn’t have working-class friends.
Describing his friendships in the BBC’s 2007 documentary series Middle Classes - Their Rise and Sprawl, Mr Sunak said: “I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working-class...well, not working class.”
On Tuesday, July 5, Mr Sunak resigned from his position in the treasury before announcing days later on July 8, that he will be making a bid to become the next Conservative party leader and prime minister.
Rishi Sunak suggests he doesn’t have ‘working class’ friends in resurfaced interview
Jenkyns claims she gave middle finger gesture because of ‘baying mob’ outside Downing Street
Education minister Andrea Jenkyns said she gave the middle finger gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street but admitted she “should have shown more composure”.
Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.
She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.
“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.
Ms Jenkyns was appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education on Friday in a reshuffle by Boris Johnson.
The footage, shared on social media on Thursday evening, appears to have been filmed shortly before Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.
In response to the video, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson tweeted: “Ministers aren’t expected to be perfect.
“But is it really too much to ask that they don’t treat the public like this?”
Moscow ‘rubbing it’s hands with glee’ over Boris Johnson departure and will ‘exploit it if they can’
“The clown is going,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s parliament after the fall of Boris Johnson.
“He is one of the main ideologues of the war against Russia until the last Ukrainian. European leaders should think about where such a policy leads”.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry in the Kremlin, declared “the moral of the story is: do not seek to destroy Russia: it cannot be destroyed. You can break your teeth on it – and then choke on them.”
Mr Johnson may regard these insults as badges of honour. He certainly will not object to being called the leader in the support for Ukraine against Russian aggression : although the volume of America’s military and financial support to Kyiv outweighs those from other Western states.
But the UK is now leaderless, without a Prime Minister who wields any authority. To continue with the Russian theme, Boris Johnson is now the head of a Potemkin government – a false and hollow structure. This could continue for months, and it is a vulnerable place for the country to be in these uncertain times.
Kim Sengupta reports.
Moscow ‘rubbing it’s hands with glee’ over Johnson departure and will ‘exploit it’
Boris Johnson is now the head of a Potemkin government – a false and hollow structure - that leaves it vulnerable in uncertain times, World Affairs Editor Kim Gupta writes
Rishi Sunak accused of ‘treachery’ by Johnson loyalists
One MP who had backed Ben Wallace said he had been picking up a lot of support from MPs who stayed in government and were uncomfortable with Rishi Sunak’s “treachery”.
The defence secretary had support from several One Nation moderates, and had been considered a “unity” candidate who gain some support from the right of the party.
Mr Sunak has come under fire from Johnson loyalists even before the launch, with Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg denouncing him as a “high tax chancellor” who failed to curb inflation.
Steve Baker, who has dropped his own ambitions to be leader and backed attorney general Suella Braverman, claimed Mr Sunak is in an “unfortunate bind” as he has got to “double down” on his own economic policy to date.
One top No 10 official told the Financial Times that Mr Sunak was “a treacherous b*****d”, A Johnson loyalist in the cabinet told the newspaper: “Rishi will get everything he deserves for leading the charge in bringing down the prime minister.”
Sunak betting favourite to be next Tory party leader
Rishi Sunak is the betting favourite to be the next leader of the Tory party after the bookmakers second favourite Ben Wallace ruled himself out of the leadership contest.
The latest odds from Betfair Exchange are:
Rishi Sunak: 13/8
Penny Mordaunt: 11/2
Liz Truss: 13/2
Tom Tugendhat: 9/1
Jeremy Hunt: 16/1
Nadhim Zahawi: 19/1
Suella Braverman: 22/1
Sajid Javid: 22/1
Kemi Badenoch: 33/1
Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is the 13/8 favourite to replace him as Conservative leader, however, with Ben Wallace not running, last listed as 5/1 second favourite, odds on Penny Mordaunt to succeed Johnson are now 11/2 and she now sits in second favourite.”
Resurfaced documentary clip captures Rishi Sunak admitting he doesn't have 'working class' friends
Ben Wallace rules himself out of leadership race
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party leadership contest despite his status as favourite among the Tory grassroots.
In a thread on Twitter, he said: “After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party. I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support.
“It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe. I wish the very best of luck to all candidates and hope we swiftly return to focusing on the issues that we are all elected to address.”
Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory leadership race
Defence secretary says he wants to focus on current job
Afolami backs Sunak for leader
Bim Afolami, who resigned as vice-chair of the Tory party on Wednesday, has thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak to be the next leader of the party.
Ben Wallace: Can this military man pull rank on his Tory leadership rivals?
The assured Scots Guards captain must master the economy and health if he is to succeed in the Tory leadership race, writes Sean O’Grady.
Ben Wallace: Can this military man pull rank on his Tory leadership rivals?
The assured Scots Guards captain must master the economy and health if he is to succeed in the Tory leadership race, writes Sean O’Grady
Lib Dems target blue wall Tories who stayed loyal to Boris Johnson
The Liberal Democrats have told The Independent that they will be targeting all the Conservative MPs in blue wall seats in the south who stayed loyal to Boris Johnson to “the bitter end”.
Speaking on a visit to Lewes today, Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey said: “The public will never forgive Conservative MPs for propping up this law-breaking and lying prime minister.”
He added: “You can’t sing Boris Johnson’s praises one minute then suddenly change your mind when it’s clear the country is sick of him.”
Ms Caulfield was promoted from parliamentary under-secretary of state for patient safety and primary care to a junior health minister.
