✕ Close Sunak refuses to rule out court action against Covid Inquiry

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson says he is “more than happy” to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the Covid inquiry, as Rishi Sunak’s government prepares for a legal battle to withhold them.

The Cabinet Office is seeking a judicial review of inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett’s order to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over irrelevant material.

But Mr Johnson, in his own letter to the inquiry on Thursday evening, offered to hand over the material directly.

He wrote that agreed that in principle advice to ministers should not be made public, but added that he saw no reason why the inquiry should not be able to see his WhatsApps and notebooks, and to check them for anything it deems relevant.

The offer will come as a further embarrassment to the government, which is already facing warnings that its own inquiry could be seen as a whitewash.

The Cabinet Office says it has provided “as much relevant information as possible, and as quickly as possible” in line with the order.