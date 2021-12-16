Boris Johnson accused top TV journalist Robert Peston of “completely mischaracterising” events held at Downing Street last Christmas during a feisty exchange at the latest government press conference.

The ITV host asked Mr Johnson and his top medical advisers how they felt about reports and photos of festive parties held at No 10 and Conservative HQ, as the prime minister fielded questions on omicron.

Mr Peston also challenged Mr Johnson if he would welcome a police investigation into the gatherings held while there were strict bans on households mixing.

The prime minister fired back: “I just say to you, Robert – I think you completely mischaracterise the events in this place.”

Mr Johnson claimed his staff had “worked blindingly hard for a very long time in cooperation with people around government and across the whole of public services to do our very best to keep people safe”.

Referring to the festive gatherings currently being probed by top civil servant Simon Case, the PM added: “We’ll of course hear from the cabinet secretary about what he believes has happened, and if the police think there’s anything to follow up I think they will.”

Asked by The Independent if he was confident that the public would listen to his Covid instructions despite polls showing damaged trust, Mr Johnson replied: “I follow the rules. Everybody across politics show follow the rules.”

He added: “But what I’ve noticed is the British public in response to what I said on Sunday have really got the point, that this wave is coming in … the numbers [getting boosters] are extraordinary.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson had lost the trust of the public and his own MPs after almost 100 Tories voted against his plan B measures.

“We can’t go on with a prime minister who is too weak to lead,” said Sir Keir at PMQs – challenging Mr Johnson to “take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself whether he has the trust and authority to lead this country”.

Mr Johnson declined to impose any new formal restrictions on Wednesday, but he use his press conference to urge people to cut back on Christmas partying, telling them to “think carefully” before going out during the festive season.

England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty went further, saying: “Don’t mix with people you don’t have to for either work or family things that really matter to you.”

The chief medical officer also told the Downing Street briefing said omicron was “moving at an absolutely phenomenal pace”, adding that a large rise in hospitalisation could be seen after Christmas.

As the UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases – the highest seen during the pandemic – Prof Whitty said: “I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks.”