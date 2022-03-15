Boris Johnson trip to Saudi Arabia to call for oil taps to be opened

Boris Johnson is to travel to the Middle East overnight for talks to urge Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to step up oil production in response to the Ukraine war, Downing Street has confirmed.

The prime minister will meet Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman just days after the desert kingdom executed 81 people in the largest mass imposition of the death penalty for many years.

Downing Street said the PM will raise human rights and the UK’s opposition to capital punishment with the kingdom’s de facto ruler, but declined to say whether Mr Johnson will raise the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in which “MBS” is widely alleged to have been implicated.

The one-day visit comes as Mr Johnson prepares an energy supply strategy designed to help the UK wean itself off Russian gas and oil, which look set to involve new drilling in the North Sea as well as an accelerated switch to nuclear and renewables.

The visit comes after MBS refused to take a phone call about the energy crisis from US president Joe Biden, who has previously said that Riyadh should “pay the price” for Khashoggi’s death.

But Downing Street insisted that Mr Johnson, while visiting as the leader of a G7 country and permanent member of the UN Security Council, was not seeking to represent the views of the West in talks with Mohammed.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said the PM recognised that the massive spike in energy prices caused by sanctions on Russia cannot be reversed overnight by oil-rich Gulf states turning on the taps.

“There are no quick fixes,” said the spokesperson. “This is something that is a global challenge and needs to have global solutions. It won’t be fixed in one visit.”