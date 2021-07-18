Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak say they will self-isolate after exemption sparks outrage

Number 10 announced this morning that both the prime minister and Mr Sunak would take advantage of a controversial daily testing pilot scheme to avoid the need for 10 days’ quarantine after being “pinged” as contacts of Covid-positive health secretary Sajid Javid.
The decision - at a time when hundreds of thousands are off work after being identified as potential contacts - prompted a furious reaction, with Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner saying it “takes the p***” and showed the PM and chancellor did not want to follow the same rules as “the plebs”.
Describing the situation as “Barnard Castle on steroids”, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey warned that the initial decision risked “destroying” the Test and Trace system by undermining public willingness to comply with the scheme.
As the wave of fury swelled, the pair dramatically U-turned and said they would isolate after all - just two hours and 38 minutes after announcing they would not.
A tweet from Mr Sunak meant that the public learnt about the decision from him first, as Downing Street was simultaneously informing the media behind the scenes.
The U-turn came just minutes after housing secretary Robert Jenrick completed a round of broadcast interviews in which he defended his cabinet colleagues’ use of the pilot scheme, which allows participants to avoid self-isolation by having daily lateral flow tests.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
Official guidance for the scheme states that participants are chosen at random as part of a trial of new ways of dealing with contact-tracing, but Mr Jenrick said that around 20 public bodies - including the Cabinet Office and 10 Downing Street - had been signed up to take part.
Ms Rayner said that the decision to withdraw from the scheme made clear that ministers and officials were participating for their own convenience and not as part of a scientific exercise as claimed.
“So it isn’t a pilot scheme?” asked the Labour deputy leader. “It’s just something they made up because they didn’t want to isolate like the plebs?”
“If people now delete the app and don’t self-isolate when pinged then every additional Covid case will be the direct responsibility of the PM and chancellor.”
And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This Conservative government is in chaos. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been busted yet again for thinking the rules that we are all following don’t apply to them.
“The public have done so much to stick to the rules. At a time when we need to maintain confidence in self isolation, parents, workers and businesses will be wondering what on earth is going on in Downing Street.
“Yet again the Conservatives fixed the rules to benefit themselves, and only backtracked when they were found out. They robbed the bank, got caught and have now offered to give the money back.”
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid.
“He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate. He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.
“He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot.”
Mr Sunak said in a tweet: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.
“To that end I’ll be self isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot.”
Mr Johnson’s retreat over the testing pilot means that he will be forced to conduct the final session of prime minister’s questions before the summer recess, on Wednesday, via video link - just days after telling MPs it was safe to return to Westminster.
Speaking after the PM and chancellor caved in to pressure, Davey said: “I’m glad Johnson U-turned, right decision.
“But the fact he thought he could get away with it in the first place shows the utter contempt he has for the British people.”
And Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley said: “The damage is already done. This government has no principles and no judgement. And every mistake it makes destroys even more lives.”
Fury at the PM’s initial attempt to get round the rules extended far beyond Westminster, with businesses complaining that politicians were trying to dodge the consequences of the “pingdemic” they have unleashed on workers.
The managing director of CKB Recruitment, Kieran Boyle, said: “Yet again the ruling class are treating us all like mugs. They have decimated so many small businesses already, and stuck two fingers up at limited company directors, and this just adds even more fuel to the fire. “
The founder of Derby-based Loates HR Consultancy, Sarah Loates, said: “The sheer chutzpah of this government is breathtaking.
“As businesses, parents and others struggle on with their self-isolation sacrifice, once again it’s a case of do as I say, not as I do.”
And Helen Williams, owner of Middlewich-based Willow Bridal Boutique, said: “If we have to self-isolate, then so should those who apparently represent us.
“As a small, independent close-contact business, I’m paranoid about getting pinged. Having just one of my customers test positive will close my entire business for two weeks with no financial support.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies