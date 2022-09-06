Boris Johnson – live: Outgoing PM promises ‘fervent’ support to Liz Truss in final speech
Departure comes as Ms Truss to set out top team and announce plans to tackle cost of living crisis
Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister
Boris Johnson has given his final speech as prime minister as his successor Liz Truss prepares to announce her top team.
The outgoing Conservative leader said “this is it folks” as he kicked off his valedictory speech in Downing Street.
He said: “Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.”
Mr Johnson also used his final speech to complain that the Conservatives “changed the rules” to force him out.
“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now,” he added.
Ms Truss, who defeated former chancellor Rishi Sunak to win the Tory leadership battle, will address the nation later today.
She is expected to announce key members of her cabinet, with reports that a “bold” plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and freeze bills will be introduced on Thursday.
Liz Truss’s plan to tackle energy prices will be ‘major intervention’ to help businesses and households, says Simon Clarke
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke has indicated Liz Truss's plan to tackle soaring energy prices will be a "major intervention" to help businesses as well as households.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It will come very shortly and there is a clear commitment to rise to the level of events and to provide early certainty to families and businesses that there will be help available to meet the undoubted challenges that this autumn and winter are going to bring.
"So it will be a major moment I think in terms of drawing a line under the sense of uncertainty which undoubtedly is present in the country at this time."
He refused to be drawn on the details of the plan, but also said: "It will be a major intervention and it will be something which is fair, fundamentally fair in terms of how it's structured to look after, as I say, both the current situation, but also the long-term interest to bill-payers."
Boris Johnson compares himself to Roman dictator
Boris Johnson’s speech may do little to quash speculation that he is keen on a comeback as Tory leader in future, comparing himself to a Roman dictator.
Although Johnson promised “fervent support” to Liz Truss, he also compared himself to Cincinnatus – a Roman military statesman who battled against invasion before returning to his farm.“
Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough and I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support,” he said.
Cincinnatus returned to power in Rome as dictator.
Ian Blackford says general election should take place
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said a general election should take place.
Asked whether he would like to see a general election "sooner rather than later", he told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Very much so and for the very simple reason that what Liz Truss now seems to be proposing was not in the Tory manifesto in the 2019 election.
"First and foremost, let's put the support in place that families, that businesses, need.
"Let's get that done and the right thing to do is then to put this to the people, to have that general election and let the people in Scotland express their opinion, and I think crucially their opinion as to whether or not Scotland should be an independent country."
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie greet crowd of supporters before heading to Balmoral
After finishing his speech, Boris Johnson ran over to his wife Carrie, grabbed her hand and pulled her through a crowd of supporters as they said goodbye.
Some of those gathered were visibly upset and wiped tears from their eyes as the couple then climbed into a waiting Range Rover to begin their journey to Balmoral, where the PM will meet the Queen to formally resign.
‘Good riddance to the worst prime minister of the modern era'
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said BorisJohnson was listing "imaginary achievements" in his resignation speech, describing him as "the worst prime minister of the modern era".
"Boris Johnson standing outside Downing Street listing imaginary achievements in a desperate attempt to claim a legacy is not going to fool anyone," Mr Lammy tweeted.
"He was exposed as a liar and a charlatan. Good riddance to the worst prime minister of the modern era."
Outgoing PM praises early delivery of weapons to Ukraine as he says successor will ‘get people through energy crisis’
Boris Johnson emphasised the early delivery of weapons to Ukraine and the economic support offered to the public, saying his successor would "get people through this crisis".
He said the "early supplies of weapons to the heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces" may "very well have helped change the course of the biggest European war of 80 years".
He praised his government for getting "this economy moving again from July last year despite all the opposition", saying it meant that "we have and will continue to have that economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin's vicious war".
Mr Johnson also said: "I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it.
"And if Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people, then he is utterly deluded."
Boris Johnson says Tories ‘changed the rules’
Boris Johnson claimed the Conservatives “changed the rules” as he complained about his removal from office during his final speech as prime minister.
The outgoing Tory leader said he was passing “the torch” to Liz Truss, before making a bitter reference to the revolt which saw him forced out just three years after his 2019 general election victory.
Political correspondent Adam Forrest has the full story:
Boris Johnson says Tories ‘changed the rules’ as he complains about his removal
‘They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind’
Outgoing PM celebrates success of Covid vaccine rollout
Boris Johnson celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout as he delivered his final speech from No 10 as prime minister.
He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.
“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70 per cent of the entire population got a dose within six months - faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”
Boris Johnson compares himself to ‘booster rocket’ jetting off into distant lands
Tory MPs and officials who had gathered at Downing Street to watch the outgoing prime pinister’s speech laughed as he compared himself to a “booster rocket that has fulfilled its purpose” jetting off into distant lands as he resigned his post.
Protesters play ‘Bye Bye Boris’ as soon as speech begins
As soon as Boris Johnson began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing Street.
The song is a remix of “Bye Bye Baby” which anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters often play during protests.
Others could be heard shouting from Whitehall.
