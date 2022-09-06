✕ Close Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister

Boris Johnson has given his final speech as prime minister as his successor Liz Truss prepares to announce her top team.

The outgoing Conservative leader said “this is it folks” as he kicked off his valedictory speech in Downing Street.

He said: “Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.”

Mr Johnson also used his final speech to complain that the Conservatives “changed the rules” to force him out.

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now,” he added.

Ms Truss, who defeated former chancellor Rishi Sunak to win the Tory leadership battle, will address the nation later today.

She is expected to announce key members of her cabinet, with reports that a “bold” plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and freeze bills will be introduced on Thursday.