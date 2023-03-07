Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Independent has launched a petition calling on Rishi Sunak to block Boris Johnson’s plan to give an honour to his father.

In his resignation honours’ list, the former prime minister has put his father, Stanley, forward for an award.

The Independent believes this is an abuse of the system that is supposed to recognise outstanding contributions to society and public life. It is not designed for blatant nepotism.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has called it a “ridiculous” and “corrosive” move, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned it as “absolutely outrageous”.

“The idea that Boris Johnson is nominating his dad for a knighthood, you only need to say it to realise just how ridiculous it is,” said Sir Keir.

Mr Johnson has already handed his brother, Jo, a life peerage as Baron Johnson of Marylebone after he stepped down as an MP. To try it again with his father is a step too far, The Independent believes.

The current prime minister, Rishi Sunak has the power to block any honour.

We believe he must act now to stop this latest attempt by Mr Johnson to hand an honour to his father.