Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray report ‘contains photos’ as PM braces for release
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into illegal Downing Street parties held during the coronavirus lockdown will reportedly contain photos from the events.
The document is finally set to be published this week, as the prime minister faces calls to explain the purpose of a “secret” meeting with the senior civil servant.
Reports have suggested the report, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.
Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, refused to say if No 10 called the “secret meeting” with Ms Gray or what was discussed.
He ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted the Liberal Democrats to raise fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch-up”.
Boris Johnson is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in the report.
And top civil servant Simon Case is expected to be among the hardest-hit by the report despite not being fined by police over the scandal, it has been reported.
Windfall tax cannot be ruled out, says Treasury minister
A Treasury minister suggested Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not ruling out a windfall tax on oil and gas company profits if the sector does not invest in providing more domestic energy sources.
Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury, told BBC Breakfast: "We want to see the record profits that the industry is making at this time reinvested in productive capacity for our economy.
"Insofar as that doesn't happen, the Chancellor has been clear that we can't rule anything out.
"And I think that must be the right position to adopt.
"Philosophically, I don't want to be raising taxes but nor obviously can we ignore the fact that there is a very challenging situation in terms of the cost of energy at the moment that will likely worsen ahead of next winter, and the Government is going to need to take action to address that.
"It is in that context that the Chancellor and his team will be looking at all the options open to us."
‘Perfectly clear’ government needs to do more to support people in coming months, says Tory MP
Conservative MP Jesse Norman said it is "perfectly clear" the government is going to need to do more to support people in the next few months.
"And a windfall tax justification in part rests on the widespread need that we are going to need to support people, and recognition of that, and we're going to do that I hope quite comprehensively because that's what's going to be needed," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Governments treat tax with "extreme caution", particularly windfall taxes as they tend to be "unexpected responses to situations", Mr Norman said.
"But we're not in ordinary times. We're in absolutely extraordinary times at the moment."
Chief secretary to Treasury condemns reports Sue Gray is ‘playing politics'
Chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke has condemned briefed reports that senior civil servant Sue Gray is "playing politics" in the handling of the publication of her report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Mr Clarke told Sky News: "I would (condemn it).
"I think the one thing I would say about Sue Gray, and I have never met her but I have heard a great deal about her, is that by repute she is one of the most fiercely independent and professional civil servants in the whole of government and brings a vast range of experience to bear, so I don't think there is any politics."
He added: "In no way do I think there is anything other than a practical dimension to the question of when it comes out, now that the police have concluded their investigation."
Asked who instigated the meeting between the prime minister and Ms Gray, the Treasury minister said: "It is my understanding that the meeting was instigated by Ms Gray."
He continued: "There are lots of practical questions here that need to be bottomed out in terms of, for example, who can be named in this report and the extent to which photographic evidence can be included. It is important that those practical dimensions are resolved."
Sue Gray Partygate report ‘contains photos’
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into illegal Downing Street parties held during the coronavirus lockdown will reportedly contain images from the events.
ITV News political editor Robert Peston wrote on Twitter: “For the first time I can remember, a report by a Cabinet office official will contain photos. The Sue Gray report, when published this week, will - I understand - contain photos of the Downing St [parties]. The stakes for PM and Cabinet Sec Case very high indeed.”
Anticipation over Sue Gray report heightens amid clamour over 'secret meeting'
Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal is finally set to be published this week, as the prime minister faces mounting calls to explain his “secret meeting” with the senior civil servant.
It has been reported that top civil servant Simon Case will be hit hard by the damning report expected to be published in the next few days.
The Sue Gray report is said to feature photographs of the illegal parties in Downing Street, including those attended by Boris Johnson, during the lockdown.
Local Conservative candidate's tweet causes outrage
On Saturday a post on the Twitter account of Jonty Campbell — a Conservative local election candidate from Preston — said: “Here’s the thing with girls 22 or under, they smell massively different to a girl of 28. Girls aged 16 to, say 23, have this buttery, creamy, slightly sweet smell that is unbelievably magnetic.”
The post received massive criticism online and led to a number of expressions of outrage against Mr Campbell.
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, an author and women’s rights activist, responded: “What did I just FREAKING read? Where do you begin to deconstruct this evil. It’s the mindset of misogyny/violence against women personified. What a sick disgusting perversion about young women. Jonty Campbell is who @Conservatives have as candidate? What a pervert! @CmdrJonty”
Mr Campbell’s account was later set to private after the outrage.
Prince William to appear on £5 coin to mark his 40th birthday
Prince William’s 40th birthday will be celebrated with a £5 coin featuring his portrait, it was reported.
The Royal Mint said that the UK’s official coin producer has unveiled the coin ahead of William’s birthday on 21 June.
It is the first time the duke — who is second in line to the throne — will appear alone on an official coin.
The coin features his portrait set amid his royal cypher – his initial W – and the number 40.
Sue Gray denies calling meeting with No 10
Sue Gray has denied requesting a meeting with No 10 to discuss her report into the Partygate scandal.
A spokesperson for Ms Gray was quoted by Sky News as saying that she “did not initiate the meeting” and rubbished reports claiming that the Partygate photos were discussed during the talks.
However, a No 10 source told the Evening Standard that “the PM did not request the meeting and hasn’t tried to influence the outcome in anyway. It’s rightly for Sue to decide and it’s all done independently.”
Boris Johnson ‘backs former Met Police chief to take charge of National Crime Agency’
According to reports, Boris Johnson is set to back the former head of the Metropolitan Police to take charge of the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Lord Hogan-Howe could become the director-general of NCA, the Sunday Times reported — despite failing to make it into the final round of candidates.
Following interviews with home secretary Priti Patel, two highly qualified police chiefs have already been rejected for the role.
Now, the newspaper reported, Mr Johnson wants the 64-year-old Hogan-Howe to lead the agency.
Hogan-Howe was chief of the Met Police from 2011 to 2017.
Simon Case to face ‘stinging criticism in Sue Gray report’
Top civil servant Simon Case is expected to be hard-hit by the long-awaited Sue Gray Partygate report despite not being fined over the scandal, it has been reported.
Reports have also suggested the document, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.
Simon Case to face 'stinging criticism in Sue Gray Partygate report'
Reports have suggested the document, which is expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal parties
