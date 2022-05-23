File. Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into illegal Downing Street parties held during the coronavirus lockdown will reportedly contain photos from the events.

The document is finally set to be published this week, as the prime minister faces calls to explain the purpose of a “secret” meeting with the senior civil servant.

Reports have suggested the report, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, refused to say if No 10 called the “secret meeting” with Ms Gray or what was discussed.

He ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted the Liberal Democrats to raise fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch-up”.

Boris Johnson is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in the report.

And top civil servant Simon Case is expected to be among the hardest-hit by the report despite not being fined by police over the scandal, it has been reported.