Boris Johnson must resign in “the public interest”, a Tory MP has said, as the fallout from Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown continued.

MP for York Outer Julian Sturdy tweeted that he felt “unable” to give Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt and “feel it is in the public interest for him to resign”.

Mr Johnson issued a televised apology over the scandal in an address to the nation after the report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the pandemic.

The findings of the report revealed events where staff did karaoke, partied until 4am, broke a child’s swing and displayed “unacceptable” behaviour toward cleaning and security staff.

One individual was sick due to “excessive alcohol consumption”, partygoers were rude to cleaning and security staff, and there was a “minor altercation” between two other partygoers.