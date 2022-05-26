Sue Gray report - live: Boris Johnson must resign ‘in public interest,’ says Tory MP
Report slates ‘failures of leadership and judgment’ as ex-minister urges fellow Tories to ditch Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson must resign in “the public interest”, a Tory MP has said, as the fallout from Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown continued.
MP for York Outer Julian Sturdy tweeted that he felt “unable” to give Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt and “feel it is in the public interest for him to resign”.
Mr Johnson issued a televised apology over the scandal in an address to the nation after the report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the pandemic.
The findings of the report revealed events where staff did karaoke, partied until 4am, broke a child’s swing and displayed “unacceptable” behaviour toward cleaning and security staff.
One individual was sick due to “excessive alcohol consumption”, partygoers were rude to cleaning and security staff, and there was a “minor altercation” between two other partygoers.
Energy bills to be cut ‘by up to £400’ under Sunak cost of living support plan
Hundreds of pounds will be cut from energy bills under measures expected to be announced by Rishi Sunak to ease the cost of living crisis.
The chancellor is to ditch the previously announced £200 loan on energy bills and replace it with a grant that will not have to be paid back, with the discount possibly increasing to as much as £400, according to reports.
And despite initial opposition from himself and other prominent government figures – such as Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg – Mr Sunak is set to approve a windfall tax on energy companies.
Extra measures which have been discussed as part of a package worth around £10bn could include a further increase to the warm homes discount to help low-income households cope with rising energy bills.
John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’
Now that Sue Gray’s report is out and we have seen photos of the illegal parties at No 10, John Rentoul knows you might have more questions about the whole Partygate scandal. You can submit your questions to him via the link below. He will be hosting an Ask Me Anything at 1pm on Thursday 26 May.
MP says next 48 hours will be ‘crucial' for Boris Johnson
After the Sue Gray report and its fallout, a Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has said that the next 48 hours will be “crucial” for Boris Johnson who has faced new calls for his resignation.
Sir Roger has already handed in a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership and was quoted as saying by Sky News that the next 48 hours will be “critical for the PM as MPs go back to their constituencies.”
“My colleagues now have to decide,” he added.
Mr Johnson has refused to resign from his position and said that the nation needs to now focus on the cost-of-living crisis.
Increased expectations and balancing work and childcare affecting UK parents
Amid the UK’s worsening cost-of-living crisis, a new report has revealed that an “intensification” of parenting has resulted in many parents facing greater judgement and stress than previous generations.
The report by the UK’s Nuffield Foundation — titled “The Changing Face of Childhood in the UK” — says that the pressure that parents face is due to the “increased expectations” with parents, especially mothers, who are expected to balance work and childcare.
The report states that challenges presented by the “balancing act” of employment and simultaneously providing care for the child take their toll on the physical and psychological health of parents.
It also adds that these tensions have been brought into sharp focus “during the pandemic.”
The report also mentions that there has been a sharp increase in relative child poverty rates for families with a young child since 2013-2014.
The report comes at a time when the government is desperately trying to veer the national conversation away from Partygate and Sue Gray’s report on the cost of living crisis.
Boris Johnson to pay tribute to Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee
On Thursday, Boris Johnson will pay tribute to the Queen, just days ahead of celebrations commemorating her 70 years on the throne.
In parliament on Thursday, politicians will deliver their tributes to the queen in a “humble address” with the debate opened by Mr Johnson.
According to extracts of his speech released by his office, he will begin the address by saying: “Today we pay tribute to a head of state whose length of service and dedication to duty are simply without parallel.
“The only monarch most of us in this country have ever known and the rock to which our nation and our people have been anchored throughout all that the past 70 years have thrown at us.”
The main Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place from 2 June to 5 June.
Boris Johnson’s senior official boasted ‘we seem to have got away with’ BYOB party
One of Boris Johnson’s former senior aides boasted “we seem to have got away with” the BYOB garden party, Sue Gray’s report has revealed.
According to the investigation, Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s former principal private secretary, was also warned by a No 10 official the ‘BYOB’ event was “somewhat of a comms risk” and urged to cancel.
ICYMI: Sue Gray report in full: Read the document and see the photos
Sue Gray’s much-anticipated full report into the Partygate incidents during lockdown restrictions was published on Wednesday and is 40 pages long. It also contains nine damning photos of the incidents in question.
Boris Johnson’s apology to cleaners and security staff ‘too little, too late’
Boris Johnson’s apology for the treatment of Downing Street cleaners and security guards during illegal gatherings is “too little, too late”, a worker has said.
The Sue Gray report detailed “unacceptable” incidents and revealed how one cleaner had to scrub red wine from a wall after a raucous Christmas party that violated Covid restrictions.
Boris Johnson to shift focus to cost of living crisis
A day after the damning Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal and Boris Johnson’s refusal to resign, reports say that the prime minister will shift attention back to the cost of living crisis.
On Thursday, chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new package of support that is likely to include a discount on energy bills.
Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he “overwhelmingly” believes he should stay in power to manage the nation’s including the cost of living crisis.
