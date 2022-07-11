✕ Close Thatcher to Johnson: Prime ministerial resignations over the years

Tory leadership candidates have been criticised for promising “fantasy tax cuts” as they make their cases to be the next prime minister.

A former minister backing Liz Truss accused rivals of putting forward unachievable proposals while the Conservative Party was fighting to reassure the public of its “credibility”.

Robert Jenrick, the former housing secretary, said: “Announcing fantasy tax cuts to help get through a leadership election, I think, is unwise.”

It comes as a number of Tory leader hopefuls - including Ms Truss, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi - promise to slash taxes if they win the race.

Mr Zahawi suggested on Monday government department running costs could be slashed to help fund tax cuts.

There are now 11 MPs fighting the contest, including Grant Shapps, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt.

As well as tax cuts, candidates have been setting out their positions on Brexit, the economy and trans rights.