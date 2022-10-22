Boris Johnson news – live: Sunak supporters cast doubt over Johnson’s MP numbers
Johnson tells ally ‘we are going to do this’ as rival Rishi Sunak is first to hit nominations threshold
Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have cast doubt on reports that Boris Johnson has managed to secure the backing of 100 Tory MPs.
A campaign source for the former prime minister reportedly claimed Mr Johnson had the numbers so he could formally enter the race to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street.
In response to a reporter pointing out that Mr Johnson did not have 100 publicly declared backers, Sunak supporter Richard Holden said: “It’s because they don’t exist.”
Mr Johnson trails significantly behind the more than 110 openly supporting his former chancellor Mr Sunak – who is also yet to officially stand in the quick-fire leadership contest.
Mr Johnson’s hopes for a dramatic return to No 10 – after flying back overnight from a Caribbean holiday on Saturday – were dealt a further blow, as leading Brexiteer Lord David Frost backed Mr Sunak and warned the Conservative Party must “move on” or “risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.
His former deputy Dominic Raab, who is among those backing Mr Sunak, warned that electing Mr Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day ... the soap opera, of Partygate” – given that he faces a parliamentary inquiry over the scandal.
Badenoch backs Sunak to replace Truss
Former Tory leadership contender Kemi Badenoch is backing Rishi Sunak to replace Liz Truss in No 10.
Writing in The Sunday Times, she said: “I have, on occasion, been a member of the Boris Johnson fan club. Even when I resigned from his government, I acknowledged his many strengths. He has been an asset to the country during some very difficult times.
“However, I am an even bigger fan of Margaret Thatcher, a formidable politician who did not duck difficult decisions, was extremely prudent and successfully carried out major reforms by winning the argument and taking the public with her.
“Mrs Thatcher won the public’s trust and three elections in a row by making it about us, not about her. We need someone who can do the same. I believe that person is Rishi Sunak.”
Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotherham late for ‘rail chaos’ briefing after train cancelled
Two mayors turned up late to their briefing on “rail choas” in the north of England after their train was cancelled.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram are calling on the government for an immediate increase in funding for train operators TransPennine Express and Northern.
Mr Rotherham, former MP for Liverpool Walton, said the irony that their train had been cancelled ahead of the key press conference had not been lost on them.
Cleverley impressing at foreign office - reports
The Sunday Times Tim Shipman is reporting that MPs and civil servants have told him that James Cleverley is impressing in his current role as foreign secretary.
Dominic Raab suggests now is not the time for Boris Johnson return as PM
The only way to release this government’s iron grip is through a general election
It’s glaringly obvious that this government has one unshakeable priority: to cling to power despite the turmoil of the last few days and weeks, and the damage done to the UK’s reputation on the international stage, writes writes Christina McAnea.
Never mind the catastrophic cost to this country of political incompetence and indefensible behaviour.
Or that ministers have run out of ideas after more than a decade in charge. It’s clear they’re devoid of any genuine will to improve the lives of those who are struggling.
Newly released pictures show Boris Johnson canvassing Tory MPs for support
New pictures have been released showing Boris Johnson canvassing Tory MPs for support as he plots an extraordinary political comeback.
Mr Johnson arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic following Liz Truss’s forced resignation on Thursday.
Sky News photographed the ex-prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson in economy on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Caribbean with their children and said the MP received “one or two boos” as he boarded.
Emily Thornberry says Tories only want Boris Johnson back to stop general election
Sunak supporter doubts Johnson has enough support from Tory MPs to get on leadership ballot
Rishi Sunak supporter Richard Holden cast doubt on whether Boris Johnson has enough support from MPs to get on the leadership ballot.
In response to a reporter pointing out the former prime minister did not have 100 publicly declared backers, the North West Durham MP said: “It’s because they don’t exist.”
Trade minister backs Sunak, warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ with Johnson
Trade minister Greg Hands has given his backing to Rishi Sunak, warning his colleagues that choosing to replace Liz Truss with Boris Johnson “could lead to constitutional crisis and early general election in chaotic circumstances”.
He said: “I like Boris, but bringing him back would be retrograde. Why? What finally finished Boris on 7 July wasn’t the “parties” or even the privileges committee – it was that he wasn’t able to form a government.
“Eight members of the government had resigned in 24 hours – and more were coming. How could any of those 68 now serve, just weeks after? People forget quickly. I don’t. I was with Boris late on the evening of 6 July.
“He offered me Northern Ireland Secretary (a position not to be thrown around lightly), if I could just show the world he could indeed form a government. I think he would have offered me almost anything. I refused. Indeed, as we sat there, more resignations of junior ministers, whips and PPSs were coming in.
“I told him he had to resign, as he couldn’t form a government. Doubtless others said the same. The next morning, he duly did resign. I have no reason to have any more confidence today that he could put together an effective government.
“Some of my colleagues think he could win a 2024 General Election. But if you can’t form a workable, effective and stable government, you’ll never get to 2023, let alone 2024.”
‘You wouldn’t know them’: Labour mocks Johnson campaign’s claim to have 100 backers
Here is some of the reaction to claims from those close to Boris Johnson that he has the necessary backing of 100 Tory MPs – while still failing to formally launch his bid.
There is strong scepticism surrounding the announcement, prompting suspicion in some quarters that it could be an empty attempt to rally MPs to his as-yet-unofficial campaign – as exemplified by a Labour source’s quote to HuffPost: “You wouldn't know my 100 backers, they go to another school.”
