✕ Close Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s supporters have cast doubt on reports that Boris Johnson has managed to secure the backing of 100 Tory MPs.

A campaign source for the former prime minister reportedly claimed Mr Johnson had the numbers so he could formally enter the race to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street.

In response to a reporter pointing out that Mr Johnson did not have 100 publicly declared backers, Sunak supporter Richard Holden said: “It’s because they don’t exist.”

Mr Johnson trails significantly behind the more than 110 openly supporting his former chancellor Mr Sunak – who is also yet to officially stand in the quick-fire leadership contest.

Mr Johnson’s hopes for a dramatic return to No 10 – after flying back overnight from a Caribbean holiday on Saturday – were dealt a further blow, as leading Brexiteer Lord David Frost backed Mr Sunak and warned the Conservative Party must “move on” or “risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.

His former deputy Dominic Raab, who is among those backing Mr Sunak, warned that electing Mr Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day ... the soap opera, of Partygate” – given that he faces a parliamentary inquiry over the scandal.