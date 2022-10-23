Boris Johnson news – live: Steve Baker says former PM would ‘implode’ as he backs Rishi Sunak
‘He would take the whole government down with him,’ the Northern Ireland minister said
Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street
Steve Baker has declared that he is supporting Rishi Sunak to become the next PM as Boris Johnson would be “bound to implode”.
The Northern Ireland minister and Mr Johnson’s ally said that “Boris would be a guaranteed disaster” because of the ongoing inquiry into Partygate.
He suggested that the former PM should do something “big and statesmanlike”, such as become chairman of the Conservative Party, instead of returning to Downing Street.
Mr Baker told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I’ve been a big fan of Boris Johnson so many times, but this isn’t the time for Boris’s style ... he doesn’t have that meticulous compliance with tedious rules.”
He also said: “He’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government with him. We just can’t do that again.”
Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to have declared that she’s officially running to become PM.
Mr Sunak is the only one to receive more than the required 100 endorsements by fellow Tory MPs.
Mr Johnson flew back from the Caribbean on Saturday and had talks with Mr Sunak, reportedly over whether they could enter the leadership race on a joint ticket.
Britain needs Boris Johnson back, says Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi said he is backing Boris Johnson’s bid to return to Downing Street.
The minister tweeted: “I’m backing Boris. He got the big calls right, whether it was ordering more vaccines ahead of more waves of covid, arming 🇺🇦 early against the advice of some, or stepping down for the sake of unity.
“But now, Britain needs him back. We need to unite to deliver on our manifesto.
“When I was Chancellor, I saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like. He was contrite & honest about his mistakes. He’d learned from those mistakes how he could run No10 & the country better.
“With a unified team behind him, he is the one to lead us to victory & prosperity.”
Mordaunt refuses to say where she would make cuts as PM
Penny Mordaunt refused to answer questions about where she would make cuts if she became PM.
On BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Commons leader said she “very much regrets” Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget” and stated that she had “raised concerns” about it.
She described herself as the “halfway house between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss” and insisted that she can unite the Tories.
But, when asked, she did not answer where she would make cuts if she was appointed to Downing Street.
In response to repeated questions by Ms Kuenssberg, she said: “I’m not going to talk about the details of that package ... that would be wrong ... I’m not going to be drawn on this ... I’m not going to elaborate.”
But she did say that the government should “double down on the supply-side changes” and make “efficiency savings”.
Ms Mordaunt, who is trailing behind Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in the leadership race, said she would keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor.
IDS yet to pick which MP he wants to lead the Conservatives
Iain Duncan Smith, who is appearing on the panel on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, said he has yet to make up his mind about who to back in the Tory leadership race.
But, the former Conservative Party leader said: “I desperately want my party to settle down.”
Watch: Steve Baker says Johnson’s return would be ‘disaster’
Steve Baker has declared that he is supporting Rishi Sunak to become the next PM as Boris Johnson would be “bound to implode”.
“Boris would be a guaranteed disaster” because of the ongoing inquiry into Partygate, Mr Johnson’s ally said – suggesting that the former PM should do something “big and statesmanlike” such as become chairman of the Conservative Party.
Mr Baker told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “There is a lot of love out there for Boris Johnson – I’ve been a big fan of Boris Johnson so many times, but this isn’t the time for Boris’s style.”
Mr Baker said that Britain cannot afford a return to the past at a time when the markets are unstable.
He said: “Voters out there love him and he's a wonderful man – but he doesn’t have that meticulous compliance with tedious rules.”
Mr Baker also said: “He’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government with him. We just can’t do that again.
“I want Rishi to win and I want Conservative members to please engage with the reality.”
Labour to win no matter which MP Tories pick as leader - poll
Labour would win a general election regardless of which MP the Conservatives appoint as their leader, a poll suggests.
A Deltapoll survey for the Mail on Sunday found that if a general election was held today, Labour would have a lead of 25 points. This would equate to a majority of 320 seats.
If Commons leader Penny Mordaunt became PM, she would lose to a Labour majority of 216 seats.
If former chancellor Rishi Sunak became PM, Labour would have a 17-point lead – a majority of 124 seats.
If Boris Johnson returns to No 10, the lead would be reduced to 10 points – equating to a majority of 26 seats.
Independent’s petition: 370k people calling for general election
A petition launched by The Independent calling for a general election has garnered more than 370,000 signatures so far.
It comes amid yet another Tory leadership contest to find the third prime minister in as many years.
The party is so desperate that it’s even considering bringing back Boris Johnson to steer the sinking ship.
You can sign the petition here:
Election Now: The Independent launches petition calling for a general election
Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister and we say it is time for voters to decide the country’s next leader
David Marley, the acting editor, launched the petition – writing: “Announcing her resignation, [Liz] Truss said a new prime minister would be chosen within a week. We at The Independent believe this is unacceptable.
“This will be the third Conservative prime minister since the last general election in 2019.
“Who is leading our country should be decided in a general election, not in the strange bubble of yet another Conservative leadership election.
“It is time for voters to decide who should govern the country and uphold the democratic principles our governing bodies are built on. For this reason we are calling for a general election now.”
Mordaunt and Starmer to be interviewed by BBC this morning
Penny Mordaunt – the only Tory MP to confirm her candidacy in the leadership race – and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be appearing on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg from 9am.
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and former deputy PM Dominic Raab will also face questions.
Watch this space for updates.
Starmer: Free the public from Tory ‘psychodrama’ with election
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Tory “circus” surrounding the leadership election triggered by Liz Truss’ resignation after just 45 days as PM.
He told the Sunday Times that the uncertainty of government is spooking the markets, and argued that a Labour government would be fiscally “sound”.
The Labour leader warned the “psychodrama” in their party is “not a game” for people struggling to make ends meet.
The newspaper said he pointed to evidence suggesting the yield on Britain’s government bonds rose sharply after the news that Boris Johnson is considering an attempt to return to No 10.
Sir Keir said: “The markets are now reacting to yet more uncertainty that is a direct result of this Tory Government.
“That kamikaze mini-budget isn’t just going to be a footnote in a history book ... This has cost the public hugely and I’ll tell you what will stabilise the markets, it is an incoming Labour government, with Rachel Reeves as the chancellor, with absolutely clear fiscal rules.”
“I think there’s this strong sense now that we need a general election and that the public can’t be locked out of this while the Tories carry on with this circus,” he added.
How many MPs are backing each ‘candidate’?
Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to have declared that she’s officially running to become PM.
She has 21 endorsements from her fellow Tory MPs.
Meanwhile, far ahead of her, are former chancellor Rishi Sunak, with 113 MPs backing him, and former PM Boris Johnson, with 44 nominations – according to a tally by PA.
BBC has its own tally, which puts Ms Mordaunt on 23, Mr Johnson on 53, and Mr Sunak on 128.
Neither Mr Sunak nor Mr Johnson has officially declared that they’re in the race, despite the amount of support they’ve received.
They both held talks on Saturday night on the possibility of standing in the leadership contest on a joint ticket.
Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the party membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.
Candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.
Dorries: ‘Sunak as PM would be potentially dangerous’ for Tories
Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries has warned that Rishi Sunak as PM would be “potentially dangerous” for the Conservative Party.
Former PM Mr Johnson has received the backing of 100 MPs – including six cabinet ministers – to return to Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation.
Ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries, said in a contest between Mr Johnson and former chancellor Mr Sunak “only Boris is a proven winner”.
She added that if Mr Sunak was chosen, “we would enter unchartered and potentially dangerous waters”.
Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Ms Dorries added: “Any Tory MP who votes for Rishi Sunak tomorrow will be taking a risk with the future of the party.
“If he is chosen, power would be transferred out of the hands of the people who exercised their choice at the ballot box less than three years ago and placed into their own very privileged and already powerful hands.
“That would be an untenable and undemocratic position for us to be in. If that happens, I have no idea how we would be able to look voters in the eye and deny them a General Election that Labour is screaming out for...
“A Tory Party led into the next Election by anyone other than Boris Johnson would mean the country would be looking into the face of a Socialist government.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies