Steve Baker has declared that he is supporting Rishi Sunak to become the next PM as Boris Johnson would be “bound to implode”.

The Northern Ireland minister and Mr Johnson’s ally said that “Boris would be a guaranteed disaster” because of the ongoing inquiry into Partygate.

He suggested that the former PM should do something “big and statesmanlike”, such as become chairman of the Conservative Party, instead of returning to Downing Street.

Mr Baker told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I’ve been a big fan of Boris Johnson so many times, but this isn’t the time for Boris’s style ... he doesn’t have that meticulous compliance with tedious rules.”

He also said: “He’s bound to implode, taking down the whole government with him. We just can’t do that again.”

Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to have declared that she’s officially running to become PM.

Mr Sunak is the only one to receive more than the required 100 endorsements by fellow Tory MPs.

Mr Johnson flew back from the Caribbean on Saturday and had talks with Mr Sunak, reportedly over whether they could enter the leadership race on a joint ticket.