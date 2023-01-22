Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has once again visited Ukraine despite warnings from senior military figures that he should stay away and stop “looking for publicity”.

The former PM was seen on the outskirts of Kyiv on Sunday, as he comes under pressure over claims that the BBC chairman helped arrange talks which led to his £800,000 line of credit while at No 10.

Former Army chief Lord Dannett had previously told The Independent that Mr Johnson was a “loose cannon” whose plan could upstage Rishi Sunak, while ex-First Sea Lord warned the former PM against “looking for publicity”.

But Mr Johnson said he was invited by president Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the country once again – as he urged western leaders to give Ukraine “all the tools they need”.

In a statement on Sunday, the former prime minister said: “It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of president Zelensky. The suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.”

“The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible,” he added. “This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world.”

On Sunday Mr Johnson was seen making unannounced visits to two suburbs north of Kyiv – two areas where Russian troops are accused of atrocities after a failed push on the capital last year.

He is expected to meet Mr Zelensky later on Sunday, in what may be seen as a move to undermine his successor’s authority and bolster his own legacy of support for Ukraine.

Mr Johnson is understood not to have asked No 10 for permission to go to Ukraine. However, Downing Street said Mr Sunak is “supportive” of Mr Johnson’s latest visit to Ukraine.

The prime minister’s press secretary said he is “always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them”.

Asked earlier this month about reports of a planned trip by Mr Johnson, Lord Dannatt told The Independent: “Boris Johnson has been a loose cannon all his life”, adding: “I don’t think he can do any harm, as long as he’s not trying to upstage Rishi Sunak.”

Lord West, former First Sea Lord, said ex-prime ministers “shouldn’t be looking for publicity and kudos – they should be helping support the UK government and keeping in the background”.

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defence select committee, also said Mr Johnson should “not interfere” with the official relations between the countries when the possibility of Mr Johnson’s trip first emerged.

