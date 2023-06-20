✕ Close Partygate: Rishi Sunak refuses to say if he will approve damning report

Boris Johnson has been dealt a humiliating blow as MPs voted to back the findings and recommended sanctions of a damning report which found he lied to parliament over Partygate.

Several of the former prime minister’s staunch allies appeared to boycott the vote and “pious speeches” of the hours-long debate on Monday evening, as cross-party MPs lined up to condemn Mr Johnson and praise the privileges committee for their findings.

Ahead of the vote, which saw 354 MPs vote in favour of denying Mr Johnson a former member’s pass to parliament and just seven against, former prime minister Theresa May was among those scathing in her assessment of her successor in No 10, who she said had been “found wanting”.

The committee’s chair Harriet Harman warned that if left “unchecked”, the ex-PM’s “dishonesty” would have “contaminated the whole of government”, while her Labour colleague Dame Angela Eagle described his resignation last week as the “narcissistic howl of a man child who won’t see that he only has himself to blame”.