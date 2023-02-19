Boris Johnson ‘being a nuisance’ as he threatens to derail Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson is threatening to derail Rishi Sunak’s efforts to thrash out a new Brexit deal after warning that ditching the Northern Ireland Protocol bill would be a “great mistake”.

The former Tory prime minister was accused of being a “nuisance” as he was accused of encouraging the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to resist a compromise over the post-Brexit arrangements.

A source close to the former PM said: “His general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol bill.”

Mr Johnson’s first intervention on Brexit since departing No 10 comes as Mr Sunak has is expected to announce an agreement with the EU on fixing issues with the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

After further talks with EU leaders on Saturday, Mr Sunak – facing a rebellion from Tory Brexiteers – stressed that a deal is “by no means done”, amid speculation one could be unveiled as early as Tuesday.

The Sunak government has indicated that a successful outcome would mean the protocol bill, which would unilaterally override checks, would no longer be required.

A senior government source said: “If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol then you wouldn’t need the bill. But we haven’t resolved them yet.”

Mr Johnson negotiated the protocol, which created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as part of his Brexit deal. But he later turned against it.

Relations with the EU deteriorated further over the Johnson government’s controversial protocol bill, sparking warnings about a trade war. But the legislation is seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the EU.

When Mr Sunak entered office, he paused progress of the bill as officials resumed intensive talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement.

It is not clear whether a deal will be put to a vote in parliamen, but the European Research Group (ERG) has warned of a major Tory rebellion if it comes to the Commons.

Eurosceptic backbenchers will be angered by any compromise with the EU, particularly over the oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

Tory MP David Jones, ERG deputy chair, told The Independent: “If this is the basis of a deal then it will not work … Any deal would be completely futile and embarrassing if it’s unacceptable to the unionist community.”

The court is likely to retain the final say on single market issues as this is a red line for the bloc, fuelling sovereignty concerns among Tory hardliners and unionists.

Sir James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister, told The Telegraph a deal including a role for the ECJ would be a “wedge” to a real Brexit.

“The PM would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block,” he said, adding that “a large number of Brexiteers” would revolt, not only the few dozen in the ERG.

On Mr Johnson’s intervention, a government official told the Sunday Times: “Boris is being a bloody nuisance, winding up the DUP. He is causing mischief.”

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (PA)

But Mr Sunak can rely on Labour’s support in a Commons vote, as Sir Keir Starmer took the unusual step of offering it.

The Labour leader told The Observer: “My offer to the prime minister stands. If a deal is on the table, and it delivers for the UK, Labour will back it.

“He doesn’t need to go scrambling around to appease an intransigent rump of his own backbenchers who will never be satisfied with anything.”

However, Mr Sunak would likely face a backlash from within his own ranks if he tries to get a deal over the line on the back of the opposition party’s support.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the PM appeared to play down the prospect of an imminent agreement.

“There are still challenges to work through. We have not resolved all these issues. No, there isn’t a deal that has been done, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.”

But a joint statement with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, whom he met on the margins of the summit, offered a more upbeat assessment.

The pair agreed there had been “very good progress to find solutions” and pledged to “remain in close contact over the coming days”, according to the readout.

Mr Sunak met the five main Stormont parties in Belfast last week, but was warned by the DUP that the proposed deal “falls short” in resolving the unionist party’s concerns.

Simon Hoare, Tory chair of the Norther Ireland affairs select committee, told The Independent this week that a deal would be “the return of grown-ups doing politics in a sensible way”, adding: “Let’s just get the bloody thing sorted and done.”