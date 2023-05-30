Boris Johnson – latest: Downing Street denies WhatsApp row with Covid Inquiry is a ‘cover-up’
Legal battle looms for former prime minister
Downing Street has denied the row over the disclosure of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid inquiry is a “cover-up”.
Responding to criticism from former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake, and asked whether there was a “cover up”, Rishi Sunkak’s official spokesman said: “No. We want to learn the lessons about the actions of the state during the pandemic, we want that to be done rigorously and candidly.”
No 10 has said there is no requirement to retain every WhatsApp message after the Cabinet Office told the inquiry it does not hold all of the messages requested surrounding Mr Johnson.
The government has also said it does not have Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages or notebooks as a legal battle hangs over the former prime minister.
The deadline to hand over the evidence has now been extended until Thursday afternoon before the government faces being dragged to court by its own Covid-19 inquiry.
No 10 denies Covid message ‘cover up’
No 10 has denied the row over the disclosure of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid inquiry is a “cover-up”.
Responding to criticism from former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake, and asked whether there was a “cover up”, Rishi Sunkak’s official spokesman said: “No. We want to learn the lessons about the actions of the state during the pandemic, we want that to be done rigorously and candidly.”
No 10 has said there is no requirement to retain every WhatsApp message after the Cabinet Office told the inquiry it does not hold all of the messages requested surrounding Mr Johnson.
Suggesting the Cabinet Office had assessed Mr Johnson’s messages without keeping them, the PM’s official spokesman said: “We do not permanently store or record every WhatsApp.”
“The substantive and relative content, including decision making, is copied across to the official record in appropriate format for preservation. We wouldn’t, as is standard, retain irrelevant material. There’s no requirement to record every single communication for the public record.”
ICYMI: The woman inside Downing Street who Boris fired gives her verdict on the ex-PM
The former deputy chief of staff to Boris Johnson has poured fuel on the latest Partygate allegations engulfing the former prime minister by saying that the scandal risks being the “last nail in the coffin” of his political career.
Cleo Watson, who says she was like a “nanny” to the former PM during the Covid lockdown, also gave him just five out of 10 for morality in her first television interview to launch her new book Whips, a raunchy bonkbuster set in Westminster.
She warned that “dozens” more people could face investigations if the police decide to launch a fresh inquiry into alleged Covid breaches at Chequers.
Nicknamed “the Gazelle” for her elegant 6ft stature, Ms Watson worked alongside Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings – and, like her colleague, she was fired by Mr Johnson.
The woman inside Downing Street who Boris fired gives her verdict on the ex-PM
Cleo Watson lifts the lid on lockdown breaches, illicit sex at party conferences, and the ‘tragic’ figure her former boss has become
Nothing to stop Boris handing over personal evidence, No 10 suggests
No 10 has suggested there is nothing to stop Boris Johnson handing his personal evidence directly to the Covid-19 inquiry.
Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “It is down to individuals to decide what personal information they are able to hand over, but there is a process for the government-owned material.”
“There’s a distinction between government-owned material, that would need to be disclosed by the government, if it was their own personal information, then obviously they are able to make a judgment.”
Suggesting the Cabinet Office had assessed Mr Johnson’s messages without keeping them – keeping only those deemed to be relevant enough to be stored and therefore “government owned”.
The PM’s official spokesman said: “We do not permanently store or record every WhatsApp.”
“The substantive and relative content, including decision making, is copied across to the official record in appropriate format for preservation. We wouldn’t, as is standard, retain irrelevant material. There’s no requirement to record every single communication for the public record.”
Talks between Rishi Sunak and Boris now off
Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are not scheduled to meet this week after suggestions they would hold clear-the-air talks amid a series row over the Covid-19 inquiry and Covid diary details handed to the police.
It is understood there had been initial discussions about holding a telephone call, but this is not scheduled to go ahead as it stands.
No 10 denies row over WhatsApp messages is a ‘cover-up'
Downing Street has denied the row over the disclosure of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid-19 inquiry is a cover-up to save ministers’ blushes.
Responding to criticism from former head of the Civil Service Lord Kerslake, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No.
“We want to learn the lessons about the actions of the state during the pandemic, we want that to be done rigorously and candidly.”
Matt Hancock has given Covid Inquiry full access to WhatsApps
A spokesman for Matt Hancock re-confirmed that the former health secretary has given the inquiry full access to his WhatsApps, text messages and emails.
“Matt has made all his records and materials available to the inquiry without making any redactions for relevance.
“Matt feels very strongly that full transparency is vital so all lessons can be learned,” the spokesman added.
Mr Hancock offered the inquiry his materials directly, but was asked to submit them through the Government Legal Department.
He has since sent his materials to the department without redactions.It is understood Mr Hancock wants everyone to submit all of their WhatsApps, diary entries and other messages to the inquiry to ensure the right lessons are learned from the government’s handling of the pandemic.
“He thinks everyone should give them all up,” a friend said, adding that Mr Hancock is “all about transparency”.
Covid Inquiry demands ‘witness statement’ if Boris deadline not met
The Covid-19 Inquiry has said that if the Cabinet Office still maintains its position that it does not hold Boris Johnson’s material when the 4pm on Thursday deadline arrives, it must provide in substitute a “witness statement” from a senior civil servant to that effect.
The inquiry said the statement must include a “chronology of correspondence with Mr Johnson, or his office, regarding the identification of potentially relevant WhatsApp materials held by him”.
The Cabinet Office statement must also explain whether the potentially relevant messages held by Mr Johnson are on a personal, or Cabinet Office or No 10 mobile phone.
What is the Covid Inquiry asking for?
According to the notice seeking the unredacted messages, the inquiry is requesting conversations between Mr Johnson and a host of government figures, civil servants and officials.
The list includes England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty, as well as then-chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
Messages with then-foreign secretary Liz Truss and then-health secretary Matt Hancock are also requested, as well as with former top aide Dominic Cummings and then-chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The inquiry had also asked for “copies of the 24 notebooks containing contemporaneous notes made by the former prime minister” in “clean unredacted form, save only for any redactions applied for reasons of national security sensitivity”.
Sunak says government still ‘considering’ its response to Covid Inquiry demand
Rishi Sunak said the government was still considering its response to the demand to hand over Boris Johnson’s documents to the Covid-19 public inquiry.
The prime minister told broadcasters in Kent: “I think it’s really important that we learn the lessons of Covid and that’s why the inquiry was established.
“We want to make sure that whatever lessons there are to be learned are learned and we do that in a spirit of transparency and candour.”
He added: “With regard to the specific question at the moment, the government is carefully considering its position but it is confident in the approach that it’s taking.”
Boris Johnson insists he does not object to disclosing evidence
Boris Johnson has insisted he does not object to disclosing his evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry.
A spokesman for the former prime minister said: “Mr Johnson has no objection to disclosing material to the inquiry. He has done so and will continue to do so.
“The decision to challenge the inquiry’s position on redactions is for the Cabinet Office.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies