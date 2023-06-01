✕ Close Sunak refuses to rule out court action against Covid Inquiry

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The government will fight a legal battle over Baroness Hallett’s order to release Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, diaries and notebooks to its own Covid inquiry.

In a letter to the inquiry the Cabinet Office said it was seeking a judicial review of the demand.

The announcement sets up a potential legal clash between Rishi Sunak’s government, which refused to hand them over, and the inquiry chairwoman, a retired judge.

Earlier, Mr Sunak broke his silence just minutes before the expiry of the 4pm deadline imposed by the Covid-19 Inquiry to hand over the former PM’s material.

The PM said the government remained “confident in its position” and was “carefully considering next steps”, as he appeared to maintain the Cabinet Office’s refusal to provide the requested files.

Mr Sunak declined to say whether the material would be handed over and also refused to rule out court action to block the inquiry’s request.

Asked on a visit to Moldova whether the deadline would be honoured, the PM said: “It’s really important we learn the lessons of Covid ... We’re doing that in spirit of rigour but also of transparency and candour.”

Ministers argued they should not have to disclose material that is “unambiguously irrelevant” to the inquiry.