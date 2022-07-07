Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has become the fourth cabinet minister to resign from the cabinet, telling Boris Jonson that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”.

As the prime minister defies calls from all wings of the Tory party to resign as he haemorrhages support, Mr Lewis said he “cannot sacrifice my person integrity to defend things as they stand now”.

The senior minister, who was appointed to the role in early 2020, published his resignation after Mr Johnson vowed to “fight on” despite a delegation of cabinet ministers pleading with him to step down from No 10 last night.

In a dramatic move, the prime minister also sacked cabinet minister Michael Gove, after the levelling up secretary told him he had lost the support of the Conservative Party during a private meeting.

But Mr Lewis told Mr Johnson in a letter that he had “given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt”, adding:”I have gone out and defended this government both publicly and privately,”

“We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now.

“It is clear that our Party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better.”

Mr Lewis’s letter on Thursday morning also coincided with Treasury minister Helen Whately and security minister Damian Hinds quitting the government, as the mass resginations continued.

Ms Whately – a frequent defender of Mr Johnson on the airwaves – told the prime minister there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”.

Mr Hinds said in his own resignation letter: “It shouldn’t take theresignation of dozens of colleagues, but for our country, and trust in ourdemocracy, we must have a change of leadership.”

