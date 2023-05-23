Braverman announces crackdown on foreign students bringing family to UK

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has announced a crackdown on overseas students bringing family members to the UK as part of a push to reduce net migration.

The home secretary said all foreign students – apart from those on postgraduate research programmes – will be banned from bringing their dependents from January 2024.

Ms Braverman said there had been an “unexpected” spike in the number of dependents – saying the economic benfits brough by students could “not be at the expense” of the Tory promise to cut immigration.

Rishi Sunak’s government is also stopping international students from switching from the student via route into work routes before their studies have been completed.

Maintenance requirements for students and their dependants will also be pulled, and Ms Braverman has vowed to clamp down on “unscrupulous education agents who may be supporting inappropriate applications to sell immigration not education”.

Around 136,000 visas were granted to dependants of sponsored students in the year ending December 2022, the government said – an eight-fold increase from 16,000 in 2019.

Despite the crackdown, Ms Braverman insisted that the government would work with universities to deliver an “alternative approach” to make sure “the best and the brightest students can bring dependants”.

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman are under huge pressure from Tory MPs to out plans to cut net migration, with official annual figures to be published this week expected to show it has reached at least 700,000.

The PM told the cabinet on Tuesday that the latest moves “would make a significant difference to the numbers”. Ms Braverman said it struck “the right balance between acting decisively on tackling net migration and protecting the economic benefits that students can bring”.

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said move on overseas students would help cut net migration (PA)

Britain’s universities warned the Tory government against a crackdown on foreign students – urging the government to take students out of the overall net migration figure to depoliticise the issue.

The Russell Group, representing 24 elite universities, told The Independent that foreign students brought in “vital export income” and helped subside research and support for domestic students.

Universities UK – pointing to a report which found that overseas students boosted the economy by £42bn last academic year – said the announcement “leaves some questions unanswered” on exactly which students could still bring families.

“Anything that threatens to affect the UK’s global success as a top destination for international talent needs to be considered very carefully,” said Universities UK’s Jamie Arrowsmith.

The umbrella body said it was pleased the graduate route – which means foreign students can work in the UK for up to three years after completing their studies – will remain open.

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman are under pressure from Tory MPs (PA Wire)

With the huge net migration figure set to come on Thursday causing Tory anguish, Ms Braverman had reportedly pushed five proposals – including raising the salary threshold for skilled workers and reducing the time foreign students can stay in the country.

But chancellor Jeremy Hunt and education secretary Gillian Keegan were said to have pushed back against wider restrictions on foreign students.

Right-wing allies of Ms Braverman have warned of the “unbearable strain” of record net migration numbers – arguing the party will be punished at the ballot box if it fails to tackle the “biggest single issue”.

Even some Tory moderates told The Independent they welcomed a crackdown on some students bringing family members – urging Mr Sunak to consider changes to salary requirements and an overall annual cap on visa numbers.

Ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith claimed the UK is “addicted to cheap labour” and needs to invest in technology to perform low-paid tasks such as picking and cleaning fruit.

However, the latest IMF report, which upgrade Britain’s growth forecast, endorsed the Sunak government contuining to plug skills shortages with immigrants.

The international body said the UK should look again at “fine-tuning the immigration system to alleviate sectoral and skilled labour shortages and enhance labour market flexibility”.