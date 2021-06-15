Brexit news - live: UK and Australia agree ‘broad terms’ of trade deal

✕ Close Boris Johnson delays easing of lockdown restrictions until 19 July

The UK and Australia have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal, the first negotiated from scratch since London left the EU.

The details of the agreement will be announced on Tuesday morning, following a dinner between Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison at Downing Street on Monday evening.

Australian agriculture minister David Littleproud told reporters in Canberra that the result of negotiations was an “exciting thing for not only Australian agriculture, but for our economy”.

In a similar vein, Dan Tehan, the country’s trade minister, called the pact a “win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together”.

However, the British farming industry has long been worried that such a deal would water down UK food standards, allowing Australian beef and lamb to flood the market and undercut the price of British produce.

There have also been fears that a potential agreement would be catastrophic for animal welfare and the environment.

For this reason, environment secretary George Eustice was reportedly at odds with his cabinet colleague Liz Truss over the terms of the deal.

After a pact was confirmed, Mark Melatos, an economist at the University of Sydney, warned that the UK could have “negotiating difficulties” with other countries as a result of its concessions to Australia.