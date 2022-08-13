Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced back to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.

The Brexit opportunities minister, a Johnson loyalist who has backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, suggested Remainers seeking revenge had helped to bring him down.

“I think part of the reason has to be Brexit,” he told GB News on Mr Johnson’s downfall. “There’s a lot of people who resent the fact we left the European Union. And therefore to bring down the standard-bearer of Brexit was a triumph for them.”

He added: “And you had people like Lord Heseltine and Lord Adonis saying ‘no Boris, no Brexit’. And I think they really thought that. And I very much hope it’s not true.”

Mr Rees-Mogg also called on Labour MP Harriet Harman to “stand down” as chair of the Commons inquiry deciding whether the PM lied over Partygate.

The Tory minister said Ms Harman’s critical tweets about Mr Johnson should count her out of leading the cross-party privileges committee probe into whether he misled parliament about his knowledge of rule-breaking gatherings.

“I do not believe you can have a fair judgement when the chairman of the committee has already judged the matter. And I think she should stand down,” said Mr Rees-Mogg on the Labour veteran.

He added: “I’m astonished that she accepted it, because she is, if I may put it this way, a good socialist. Oh, she’s a very respectable individual. She’s admired across parties. And I think she’s doing genuine damage to her reputation by putting herself in this position.”

The cabinet minister’s attack on the committee chair came after a warning by the government’s chief whip for all Tory MPs to keep quiet about the inquiry.

Fellow Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has been accused of waging a “terrorist campaign” to discredit the investigation after she urged Tory MPs on the cross-party committee to quit the “witch hunt”.

In an email to all Tory MPs, chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged colleagues to stop making critical remarks about the committee. “Invariably these comments will be misinterpreted by those who do not wish to help us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Rees-Mogg said he thought Ms Truss’s admission that she had been wrong to side with the Remain campaign was “brilliant” and “refreshing”.

“She’s enthusiastic about Brexit – and that’s terrific. Because if we’re to get the benefits of Brexit, we need enthusiasm,” he said.

In an attack on Ms Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The area where I think the government has not been so strong is on economic policy. But there’s somebody else that I would blame for that.”

The cabinet minister also played down the chances of Mr Johnson ever returning as PM. “Nobody’s come back having lost the leadership of a party since Gladstone. And I just don’t think that, in modern politics, the chance of coming back is realistic.”

The minister said Mr Johnson’s decision to hire Vote Leave supremo Dominic Cummings backfired because the adviser believed he was in charge.

“In the end, it turned out that his eccentricity was absurd and self-serving, and he thought he was prime minister – that was never going to work,” he said.

In a new broadside against civil servants working from home, he said British officials were becoming “French” in their attitude to work.

“Nobody can do any work when it’s hot, apparently, for two days in a century, and we all have to stay at home.

“And what’s the excuse now? Oh, no, it’s August, so no one can possibly [do it]. We’re becoming French. We need to see people get back in the office.”