Should Britain have closer ties with the EU?

France and Germany are pushing plans to offer Britain and other European countries “associate membership” of the EU in a move that could rebuild Britain’s ties with the bloc.

The Independent wants to hear your views after a blueprint was tabled for closer integration among willing member states, which includes a new membership “even for the UK”, according to reports.

Do the plans represent a golden opportunity to repair relationships within Europe? Or does the UK need to stick to its guns on Brexit?

Lord Heseltine told The Independent the UK must urgently explore the idea as the “over-arching majority of people in Britain see Brexit as a mistake”.

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the best ones as they come in.

