The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.
Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to provide an adequate explanation.
It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted licenses to fish in British waters.
Asked for an update on the situation this morning, environment secretary George Eustice accused France of using “unjustified” threats and “inflammatory language” – before warning “two can play at that game” and that the UK will retaliate if France goes ahead with sanctions such as blocking British fishing boats from French ports.
Fishing chief says ‘whiff of politics’ in post-Brexit row with France
‘When fishermen protest, they aren’t earning a living,’ says Portus
A bit more from, Jim Portus, chairman of the Scallops Industry Consultation Group, now.
The industry figure told Sky News fishermen should “get back to work” and “look after one another”, amid the ongoing dispute with France.
“When fishermen are protesting they are not catching fish and earning a living, and when they’re tied up in ports being inspected unnecessarily they’re not able to earn a living,” he said.
“Fishermen really ought to just get back to work, look after one another in the marine space, and leave it to the politicians and administrators to get on with the job of making sure these treaties are workable for the future.”
Asked what he would say to the French ambassador, who has been summoned by foreign secretary Liz Truss, he said: “I would certainly urge the minister to calm down, come to the table and talk about these issues.”
France ‘over the top’ and need to stick to TCA, says scallop boss
The French authorities have been accused of acting in an “extraordinarily over the top” manner, with the chairman of the Scallops Industry Consultation Group condemning the country for trying to break the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).
Jim Portus said France “was part of the negotiations for the TCA, they knew what the rules were”.
“The rules can’t be changed for France when they are applied to all the nations of the EU,” he told Sky News. “So I think France are being extraordinarily over the top in their treatment of British fishing vessels in this case and definitely they need to wind things down.”
Mr Portus added that if certain terms of the TCA need to be renegotiated, it is not a job for “hot-headed individuals”.
Hunt hails Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband as ‘very brave man’
An update on Richard Ratcliffe’s second hunger strike now. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said Richard Ratcliffe, who is continuing to protest outside the Foreign Office, is a “very, very brave man”.
“I went and delivered some coffee to him, he’s allowed to have black coffee on his hunger strike but nothing with milk or sugar,” Mr Hunt told Sky News.
“He has fought tirelessly for five-and-a-half years since Nazanin’s been detained, but the thing that is different about Richard is that he decided right from the outset to go public about his campaign.
“What that’s meant is that the whole world has come to understand Iran’s hostage-taking and the way they are grabbing innocent people and using them as a pawn of diplomatic leverage.”
Mr Hunt added that “whatever the disputes” are between countries, “we should never make the lives of innocent families dependent on solving a diplomatic dispute”.
It follows a meeting between Mr Ratcliffe and foreign secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.
Khan calls for mandatory face masks on public transport
London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the government to make face coverings mandatory on public transport as the UK continues to average more than 40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases a day for over a week.
The government has so far been resistant to bringing in so-called Plan B measures, which would see the reintroduction of mandatory facemasks indoors along with guidance to work from home and the use of Covid passports, writes Benjamin Cooper.
He said in a statement the the “deadly virus has not gone away and this winter we’re facing both flu and Covid”.
MPs warn UK won’t reach net zero unless councils retrofit homes
A Cop26 update now. MPs have warned Boris Johnson’s government will struggle to reach its net zero target unless local councils get involved in making homes more energy efficient.
Ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK ministers have set out proposals to encourage green home improvements as part of a wider plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
But MPs on the housing committee said the government’s strategy lacks proper funding for local authorities to help make Britain’s homes more energy efficient, writes Adam Forrest.
Macron’s re-election ‘may be factor’ in fishing row, says Eustice
Last bit from the environment secretary now.
George Eustice suggested French president’s Emmanuel Macron difficult re-election challenge may be a “factor” in the fishing row.
Bruno Bonnell, a member of the French parliament who is in the same party as Mr Macron, argued that the row started over a lack of licences for France’s trawlers. But, also speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Eustice said this “simply [isn’t] true”.
The Cabinet minister was told that Mr Macron is facing a difficult election, due to the popularity of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, of the Rassemblement National party.
“I don’t know,” Mr Eustice responded, “but there obviously is an election coming up in France, it may be that is a factor in this.”
Eustice: ‘UK has issued 750 French boats with fishing licenses’
George Eustice refuted claims there has been a “blockade of fishing licenses” by the UK government, after a French member of Parliament said so on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Asked for exact figures, Mr Eustice said resolutely the UK had issued “more than 1,000 EU boats” with the correct paperwork – “750 of which are French”.
Given the opportunity to speak, Bruno Bonnell, a French businessman and La République En Marche politician, laughed when asked about “threats” his country is issuing to the UK.
“I love this idea that France is threatening,” he said, before swiftly suggesting it is the UK in the wrong.
