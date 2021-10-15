✕ Close Queen's Cop26 anger at 'irritating' world leaders who 'talk, but don't do'

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced temporary changes overnight to allow EU lorry drivers on British roads unlimited pick-ups and drop-offs in a bid to ease the post-Brexit supply chain crisis.

It is hoped the waiver will help fix fuel and food shortages as complaints grow over empty shelves.

A consultation is also being launched into companies’ “cabotage” rights, with Whitehall proposing to extend them in order to prevent shops running out of goods or putting prices up in the run up to Christmas.

Mr Shapps claimed on Friday morning the holidays were not at risk from consumer shortages, reassuring the British public instead that “there will be food [and] there will be gifts”.

Speaking to Times Radio, he blamed the “squeeze” on the “entire world’s supply chain” on post-Covid activity as well as the UK’s “expanding economy”.

“But we’re taking a whole range of measures,” he said, “including one that I’m announcing today about the way lorry drivers from abroad pick up and drop things off ... that will mean they can, in an unlimited way by Christmas, pick up and drop off goods within this country within a 14-day period.”

