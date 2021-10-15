Boris Johnson news – live: HGV driver rules eased to tackle supply crisis as Shapps says Christmas not at risk
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced temporary changes overnight to allow EU lorry drivers on British roads unlimited pick-ups and drop-offs in a bid to ease the post-Brexit supply chain crisis.
It is hoped the waiver will help fix fuel and food shortages as complaints grow over empty shelves.
A consultation is also being launched into companies’ “cabotage” rights, with Whitehall proposing to extend them in order to prevent shops running out of goods or putting prices up in the run up to Christmas.
Mr Shapps claimed on Friday morning the holidays were not at risk from consumer shortages, reassuring the British public instead that “there will be food [and] there will be gifts”.
Speaking to Times Radio, he blamed the “squeeze” on the “entire world’s supply chain” on post-Covid activity as well as the UK’s “expanding economy”.
“But we’re taking a whole range of measures,” he said, “including one that I’m announcing today about the way lorry drivers from abroad pick up and drop things off ... that will mean they can, in an unlimited way by Christmas, pick up and drop off goods within this country within a 14-day period.”
Follow our live coverage below
Transport secretary says Christmas will not be ruined by shortages
Next up, Grant Shapps said Christmas is not at risk from consumer shortages and there will be food and gifts come 25 December.
Speaking on Times Radio, Grant Shapps said: “Unfortunately, unlike last year where there was a genuine question about whether we’ll be able to see friends and family and it was very restricted, that’s not the case.
“Christmas will go ahead, we’ll be able to see our friends and families. There will be food, there will be gifts.”
He blamed the “squeeze” on the “entire world’s supply chain” on post-Covid activity as well as the UK’s “expanding economy”.
“But we’re taking a whole range of measures,” Mr Shapps said, “including one that I’m announcing today about the way lorry drivers from abroad pick up and drop things off ... that will mean they can, in an unlimited way by Christmas, pick up and drop off goods within this country within a 14-day period.”
UK handling HGV shortages ‘resiliently,’ claims Shapps
Grant Shapps is, unsurprisingly, doing the media rounds this morning. The transport secretary first appeared on Sky News to say issues with supply chains are a problem internationally but they are being dealt with “resiliently” in the UK.
He also warned “we shouldn’t report ourselves into a crisis”, in an apparent nod to the narrative in which news outlets are blamed for shortages that already exist.
“We know that the globe has woken up after coronavirus with huge supply chain issues everywhere around the entire world,” Grant Shapps told the broadcaster. “In this country we have taken 24, now 25, different steps on the domestic side of that - the lorry drivers side of things - and we’re seeing it have a big impact.”
He also claimed Britain now had “three times as many people applying to become lorry drivers every single day than before the crisis”.
Shapps eases rules for EU lorry drivers to tackle supply crisis
EU lorry drivers on British roads will be allowed to make unlimited pick-ups and drop-offs as rules are temporarily relaxed by ministers in a bid to ease the supply crisis.
Grant Shapps has altered limits on trading rights in order to allow more deliveries, reports Joe Middleton.
The transport secretary said he hopes the waiver will help fix fuel and food shortages as complaints grow over empty shelves, though he denied the issues would impact Christmas.
Shapps eases rules for EU lorry drivers to tackle post-Brexit HGV crisis
The HGV crisis has caused fuel and food shortages in Britain
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the same day transport secretary Grant Shapps claims Christmas will go ahead – despite supply chain concerns.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies