Alok Sharma insists gas supplies are secure

Boris Johnson has admitted the energy crisis could last for months, as the government scrambles to protect businesses and consumers from a sharp increase in gas prices, brought about by a surge in global demand and a shortage of wind power in the UK this summer.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet gas industry bosses on Monday to discuss the issue, after wholesale costs spiked 70 per cent in August alone.

The minister, who has acknowledged that it is a “worrying time” for customers, held talks with the regulator Ofgem on Sunday, insisting the public would be protected by the government’s energy price caps.

Boris Johnson also sought to reassure the public by saying he had “no doubt that supply issues will be readily addressed”. However, there are fears that more small energy suppliers could fold, after four firms went bust recently.

It has been reported that Bulb, the country’s sixth-largest energy provider, is seeking a bailout as a result of the difficulties facing the industry.