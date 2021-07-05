✕ Close Related video: Boris Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19

The government has been urged to drop its “Trumpian” plan to require voters to show ID before casting ballots at elections.

Labour said the proposals – due to be set out in Monday’s Elections Bill – are “undemocratic” and would “rig democracy” by locking millions of people out of democracy.

The party also warned that the ministers could be forcing a potentially unlawful policy through parliament since the government is facing a Supreme Court challenge over their voter ID pilots, which Labour said will not be heard until January.

Senior Tories and campaign groups have also raised concerns about the proposals.

Shadow democracy minister Cat Smith accused Boris Johnson’s administration of attempting to use the “cover of the pandemic to threaten British democracy” with a plan that would cost £20m per general election.