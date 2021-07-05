Boris Johnson news - live: Government urged to drop ‘Trumpian’ voter ID plans that would ‘rig democracy’
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: Boris Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19
The government has been urged to drop its “Trumpian” plan to require voters to show ID before casting ballots at elections.
Labour said the proposals – due to be set out in Monday’s Elections Bill – are “undemocratic” and would “rig democracy” by locking millions of people out of democracy.
The party also warned that the ministers could be forcing a potentially unlawful policy through parliament since the government is facing a Supreme Court challenge over their voter ID pilots, which Labour said will not be heard until January.
Senior Tories and campaign groups have also raised concerns about the proposals.
Shadow democracy minister Cat Smith accused Boris Johnson’s administration of attempting to use the “cover of the pandemic to threaten British democracy” with a plan that would cost £20m per general election.
Sajid Javid urged to expand travel green list
Tourism and aviation bosses are urging new health secretary Sajid Javid to ease Covid travel restrictions to boost the economy and save jobs.
In a joint letter, they issued a plea to the minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which UK tourists can travel without having to self-isolate on return.
Read the full report here:
Tourism chiefs tell Sajid Javid to expand travel green list
Ministers are also being urged to speed up any plans to relax rules for fully vaccinated people
Green Party co-leader stepping down
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley is stepping down from his role, the party has announced.
He will stand aside at the end of July, with co-leader Sian Berry set to continue as acting leader while a leadership election takes place.
Mr Bartley, the party’s longest-serving leader, said he is “hugely proud” of what the Greens have achieved over the five years, saying they have become a “major electoral force, vying to be the country’s third party”.
The 49-year-old, who also co-leads the Green Group of councillors in Lambeth, south London, where he has been a councillor since 2018, said he hopes to play a “full, if different role in the Green Party” after stepping down.
Boris Johnson urged to ditch ‘Trumpian’ plans for voter ID
Boris Johnson’s government has been urged by Labour to drop its “Trumpian” plans to make voters show ID before casting ballots at elections, with the opposition party arguing that the proposals are an attempt to “rig democracy” in the Conservatives’ favour.
Labour has warned that the plans, which are due to be set out in Monday’s Elections Bill, are “undemocratic” and will make voting harder for groups who do not tend to have identification.
Here is the story:
Boris Johnson urged to ditch ‘Trumpian’ plans for voter ID
Shadow minister brands election proposals as attempt to ‘rig democracy’
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of political news on Monday as the government prepares to set out its controversial proposals for voter ID requirements at polling stations.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies